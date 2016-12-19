But now that the often violent and unlawful protests have died down, and the out-of-state extremists have left North Dakota’s brutal winter behind, it seems a sense of pragmatism has taken hold among tribal leadership.

Standing Rock Chairman David Archambault has indicated that his tribe is ready to work with President-elect Donald Trump on building pipelines and other sorts of infrastructure. “We haven’t taken a stance against oil development or energy development,” a Standing Rock representative said last week after a meeting with Trump. “We realize that’s part of the world today.”

