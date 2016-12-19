Port: As the #NoDAPL zealots leave ND, a sense of pragmatism takes hold at Standing Rock
When the Obama administration ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to withhold an easement for the Dakota Access Pipeline many of the environmental zealots who joined the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s protest against the project declared victory.
But now that the often violent and unlawful protests have died down, and the out-of-state extremists have left North Dakota’s brutal winter behind, it seems a sense of pragmatism has taken hold among tribal leadership.
Standing Rock Chairman David Archambault has indicated that his tribe is ready to work with President-elect Donald Trump on building pipelines and other sorts of infrastructure. “We haven’t taken a stance against oil development or energy development,” a Standing Rock representative said last week after a meeting with Trump. “We realize that’s part of the world today.”
