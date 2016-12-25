Air quality in TR park threatened

The fact that the North Dakota Department of Health has not completely passed the project gives North Dakotans a chance to voice opinions about what the National Parks Service, National Parks Conservation Association and Coalition to Protect America's National Parks view as a direct threat to TRNP's Class 1 Air Quality, which is protected under the Clean Air Act. These organizations also fear, beyond the effects on air and water, industrialization of the area will do to North Dakota's top tourist site's profits.

I echo these fears, believing they are justified. It is doubtful anyone visiting a national park of any sort wants to view anything industrialized while within the park. Views like the one from Buck Hill are in jeopardy of being filled with a refinery and the smoke it emits. Plus, there would be a pipeline and BNSF train loading hub. People need to look inward and ask themselves if that's how they want the world to view this gem - if this is how they want to leave this land for their children and generations to come.

My only hope is the majority of North Dakotans would opt to have the proposed complex site moved to another location. Though I am for a swift transition to clean and renewable energy, I want people to realize that I am not completely against this complex. North Dakota is going to find a way to process oil.

Pipelines and railways have proven themselves to be unsafe. Having a refinery in the state makes sense in more ways than one.

My issue is when a company such as Meridian purchases over 700 acres of land directly south of a national park. Yes, it's three miles away, but with the elevation in the region the refinery will be visible.

To say it won't be an issue because a view of a weather balloon from that distance is "acceptable," is outrageous. It does not take into account the sheer size of the complex in comparison to a weather balloon, nor does it address the smoke that will be billowing from the stacks in the refinery. It does not factor in that tourists entering the park from the south will be greeted by a giant, industrialized oil complex.

I write in hopes that North Dakotans will open their eyes to what is about to happen. Show the world and the nation that you care about the region that was named after the president who helped national parks take off.

Visit my link to a petition and stand up to Meridian Energy. Tell them North Dakota has other plans. Plans to protect a federally protected parcel of land for generations to come. Visit the link to sign the petition against the Davis Refinery, or search Protect Theodore Roosevelt National Park from big oil, on Change.org.

https://www.change.org/p/protect-theodore-roosevelt-national-park-from-b...