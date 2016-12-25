Our beloved Christmas stories can renew our hopeful selves

Admittedly, there's a practical element of keeping the peace. When the family is gathered round, a certain number of sibling or generational upsets are inevitable. (As Garrison Keillor puts it, "A lovely thing about Christmas is that it's compulsory, like a thunderstorm, and we all go through it together.") Nothing restores good feelings between sisters and brothers, moms and dads, and grandparents, cousins, aunts, and uncles like shared tears over ZuZu's petals showing up in George Bailey's pocket.

We all have our must-read, must-watch lists. The point isn't entertainment (we pretty much know them all by heart); rather, what we seek is the renewal of our hopeful selves in those beloved stories with characters we've come to embrace as life-long friends.

I've written about my must-reads before, which include Dylan Thomas's "A Child's Christmas in Wales" and a short story by Fulton Oursler called, "A String of Blue Beads." Wales was the country of my maternal grandfather's birth; however, I think the sensory splendor of Thomas's prose would capture me with or without that connection. (Example: "All the Christmases roll down toward the two-tongued sea, like a cold and headlong moon bundling down the sky that was our street; and they stop at the rim of the ice-edged fish-freezing waves, and I plunge my hands in the snow and bring out whatever I can find.")

Oursler's story shows no such brilliance. In truth, it's a wee bit sappy and soppy. But I love it. In the story, a war-injured man with a useless arm, whose love died in a car accident, is in his store on Christmas Eve. A little girl sees a necklace of blue beads in his window and wants to buy it for her sister. The ending of the story does not surprise readers in the least, yet we cheer for that moment when the jaded shopkeeper allows himself to feel again.

Among my must-watch stories is "A Charlie Brown Christmas." (In the words of my angst-ridden cartoon doppelganger, "Good grief!") Put me in the group who finds magic in pairing Vince Guaraldi's easy-going jazz with traditional Christmas carols, the use of real children's voices for the "Peanuts" characters, the slow pace of the show and lack of a laugh track, and (of course) Charlie Brown's isolation and disillusionment in not enjoying what everyone else seems to enjoy about Christmas.

When Charlie Brown puts the big red bulb on the sad little tree, causing it to droop, we feel his misery as he wails, "I killed it. Oh, everything I touch gets ruined." His emotions—tied up in meaning well but still failing—are more geared to adult experience than to that of children. Of course, "Peanuts" creator, Charles Schultz, was known for working out his adult angst through Charlie Brown and the gang.

My husband and I watch "It's a Wonderful Life" and "White Christmas" and "Miracle on 34th Street" and often, "A Christmas Story." Children in the family watch "The Grinch" and adults watch "Love Actually." And we all watch one version or another of "A Christmas Carol."

Charles Dickens introduced "A Christmas Carol" 173 years ago in December, 1843, by writing, "I have endeavoured in this Ghostly little book, to raise the Ghost of an Idea, which shall not put my readers out of humour with themselves, with each other, with the season, or with me. May I haunt their houses pleasantly..."

We read our must-reads and watch our must-watches, Christmas after Christmas, to be captivated anew by the softening of a hardened heart, the cracking of a cynical shell, or the blowing of a fresh breeze into stale world-weariness—not only that of beloved characters but also of our own.

Merry Christmas.