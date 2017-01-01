Corps, authority must respect Minnesota regulatory standards

Where there is disagreement today is how we can provide flood protection in the most responsible and legal manner to the Fargo-Moorhead region.

The DNR has asked a federal judge to allow the state of Minnesota to join a lawsuit concerning the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion project. The Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority originally brought the 2013 lawsuit to halt any construction prior to completion of Minnesota's environmental impact statement. In a continuation of the original case, the JPA is now seeking to bar construction unless the Minnesota DNR issues the necessary dam safety and work in public waters permits for the project.

The DNR recently denied state permit applications by the Diversion Authority because the diversion project does not meet the requirements under Minnesota law designed to protect the public interest and the environment.

Recent actions

For several years, the DNR has expressed concerns that the proposed project might have trouble meeting Minnesota state standards.

Despite our long-expressed concerns, and disregarding the need for a Minnesota permit, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a construction contract for the inlet water control structure element of the proposed project. Work could begin as soon as January 2017. Further, the Diversion Authority has also issued a Request for Proposals for the diversion channel portion of the project.

The Diversion Authority and the corps question of Minnesota's regulatory authority over the project and made it clear that their top priority is to proceed with construction. For those reasons, the DNR has petitioned the court to intervene in the JPA lawsuit.

While the DNR is prepared to discuss a potential Plan B, we had to take the action to intervene in order to preserve Minnesota's legal standing. If the DNR allowed construction to proceed without objection, we would be risking our future ability to assert our regulatory authority.

Path forward

This brings me back to the fundamental question at hand: How can we work together to provide flood protection in a responsible way?

Litigation isn't going to provide flood protection. It is expensive and further delays a collaborative effort to identify a Plan B. But Minnesota has been left with no alternative.

As the DNR has stated before, we are not advocating for a sandbagging-only solution to flooding in the Red River Valley. We recognize that sandbagging and other emergency measures take a toll on communities.There are other solutions and options available to communities other than the diversion project, which would have a large footprint and many potential community and environmental impacts.

The corps and the Diversion Authority need to put a hold on construction and engage Minnesota in a dialogue that will provide enhanced flood risk management that meets all applicable local, state, and federal requirements. A durable solution requires all affected communities to come together on an agreed upon plan.