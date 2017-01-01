Three more for your winter reading

"Things From Outer Space" edited by Hank Davis (Bain Publishing, 2016) is an anthology of 20 science fiction and horror stories dating from the early 20th century to more recently. The authors include some of the best practitioners of the genre, such as Clifford D. Simak, H.P. Lovecraft, Robert Silverberg and Sarah A. Hoyt. For the sci-fi fan (books, comics, movies) "Things" is essential reading. Every tale is about an alien visitation, and every one takes a wonderfully different approach to the visitors and their effects on Earth-dwellers. A few of the stories were inspirations for movies, in particular 1951's classic film "The Thing From Another World," based loosely on John W. Campbell Jr.'s 1938 novella, "Who Goes There?" The stories are introduced by Davis' deeply informed knowledge of the authors and their work. Every story has an alien theme, but each spins its own take on the encounters—some horrific, some edifying. Need not be a sci-fi fan to enjoy good storytelling.

"A Man Called Ove" by Fredrick Backman (Washington Square Press, 2014) is so good that I've saved the best for last. The Swedish author (English translation by Henning Koch) has created in Ove a character whose initial simplicity is the grist for the unfolding of a marvelously complex saga of life, death and change. Ove is a miserable curmudgeon. No one likes him, and he likes no one. He's judgmental, crude and rigid in his beliefs and behavior. He has nothing good to say about anyone, especially his neighbors, their pets and their cars. The story opens with a terrifying theme—aided by flashbacks to Ove's youth—that generates head-shaking turns and twists. The characters are authentic, the writing brilliant and luminous in its spare simplicity. It's an emotional ride, so insightful that the engaged reader will be brought to tears, again and again. Read this one in quiet solitude with a hot brandy nearby.