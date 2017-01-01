Clean energy a good deal for tribe, state

The editorial points out that oil and toxic drilling liquids are polluting land and water regularly, and only the big spills make the headlines. It asserts that 'no clean-up effort can recover all the toxic substances that seeps into soil and flow into waterways.' This editorial followed Amy Dalrymple's report Sunday (Dec. 18) that the Belle Fourche Pipeline had spilled more than 176,000 gallons of oil this December.

Ness, on the other hand, points out all the precautions that the 1,172-mile Dakota Access Pipeline has taken to ensure safety and security of the pipeline. He mentions no negatives, and sees no ecological, environmental and health problems at all. His position is that the anti-DAP protests defy "reason, logic and science" because the Energy Transfer Partners LP had "followed all the rules and regulatory process for permitting." He claims that Dave Archambault II, the chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, had pronounced ETP's right for the pipeline to cross the Missouri River 92 feet below the riverbed, to avoid intrusion into sacred land claimed by the tribe.

Missing the message

What Ness and others who think like him fail to understand is that the more than 10,000 protesters who camped at Cannon Ball, N.D., were trying to convey a bigger message than their concern with the human rights and the failure of the government to cede the land promised to the Sioux tribe in the 1851 Treaty of Fort Laramie. That bigger message was their desire to live in harmony with nature, and their dissatisfaction with Big Oil, which has relentlessly made large profits by harming the Earth's ecological balance.

DAP will not serve the welfare of North Dakota except to encourage people to indulge in conspicuous consumption using the Earth's finite resources. The connection between energy and climate change is well known. The $3.8 billion price tag for the DAP project could have been diverted to improve and expand the use of wind and solar power without causing any ill- effects on the health of all fauna and flora.

Systems thinking

Energy is a systemic issue. Systems thinking presumes that everything in the world is interconnected, interdependent and interactive. In short, the world is a composite of a multitude of organized system networks. Thus, intentional action of one system would have repercussions on other systems related to it. For example, shifting from toxic fuels to clean energy for electricity generation would help in saving billions of dollars currently dissipated on health care.

In the above context, I was delighted to read in The Forum (Dec. 23, p. C2) that the N.D. Public Service Commission has approved Phase I of the Glacier Ridge wind farm, located north of Interstate 94 and west of state Highway 32 in Barnes County. Phase I will install 53 turbines generating up to 179 megawatts of electricity. ND already has about a dozen wind farms, including Ashtabula (196 mw), Baldwin (102 mw), Bison Wind Energy Center (497 mw), Hartland (500 mw), Langton Energy Center (159 mw), Lindahl (150 kw), Luverne (169.5 kw), Oliver Wind Energy Center (98.6 mw), Prairie Winds (122.6 mw), Rugby (149.1 mw), Tatanka (91.5 mw), and Thunder Spirit (105 mw).

Wind energy leader

North Dakota has become a leading U.S. state in wind power generation, producing 6.34 billion kilowatt-hours, 17.5 percent of all in state generated electricity in 2014 (Wikipedia). A big advantage of wind energy is that it is abundant, carbon-free and non-depletable. It uses no water, no fuel, and little land.

Texas is the leading U.S. state in wind energy generation. If the Gov. Doug Burgum administration could inspire North Dakota to beat Texas to accelerate the pace of transition to clean energy (despite Donald Trump's promise to decelerate it), North Dakotans can be proud to be in the forefront of sustainable living.