Your 'BUTS' will make a difference

In personal growth "buts" may show up like this: "but it's not my fault," "but it's not hurting anyone," "but I just can't stop," "but I don't have time," "but this isn't fair." Or "buts" may look like this: "but there must be another way," "but I will not be a statistic," "but David found strength in the Lord his God," "but perfect love drives out fear."

"Buts" can either subtly and innocently appear as excuses or can be bold statements of resolute faith and fortitude. Choose your "buts" wisely.

While contemplating the impact of excuse-filled "buts," I came concluded that these "buts" can be placed in two categories: true "buts" and false "buts."

I am not a good golfer. I golf a few times a year with my son. I joke that the key to my golf game is to find a good excuse. "How'd you golf today?" my wife will ask.

"Not great, but the wind was a royal pain." "Dad, you got an 8 on that hole?" "Yeah, but my golf clubs get so slippery when my hands sweat."

Red River Valley wind made golfing difficult. Yes, my clubs do need new grips. The problem with true "buts" is, while they are subtle and appear innocent, they are not helpful because we are not taking ownership for our piece of the solution or our part of the growth path forward. And leaders take ownership; ownership of their attitude, their growth, their situation, and the results. They determine what they can do to be a better spouse, parent, employer, employee, or neighbor and they do it, whether it gets noticed and rewarded or not.

Perhaps this is why Paul wrote in the New Testament, "Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for men." This is a critical attitude necessary for progress in every area of life.

Henry Cloud writes in "Boundaries for Leaders" that leaders are "ridiculously in charge." What we allow will be determined as acceptable. What we reward will get repeated. The blame game will land you in the loss column every time! James C.

Hunter reminds us in "The Servant" that every leadership position is voluntary. You volunteered to be a mom, a husband, an employee, or a student.

Let's own our current circumstances, our goals, our potential for progress and grow forward.

Tomorrow will be a better day when you take the right steps today.

God bless you.

See you next Sunday.