Boy, did things change. Reported in an August 2016, Guardian article, "The rate of Texas women who died from complications related to pregnancy doubled from 2010 to 2014 ... an estimated maternal mortality rate that is unmatched in any other state and the rest of the developed world."

As the U.S. House and Senate — both in Republican hands — move to strike Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid reimbursements nationwide, Texas is instructive for what that might mean for women, children and families across America.

The results cited above were found in September's issue of "Obstetrics & Gynecology." Other results showed that Texas clinics not closed had trouble providing services to make up for those lost to closure. The upshot was that services "such as low-cost or free birth control, cancer screenings and well-woman exams" were provided "to only half as many women as before."

That so many of the 130,000-plus women previously served by Planned Parenthood in Texas could not access care was not important to legislators. They seemingly had no qualms about sacrificing the lives of pregnant Texas women on their altar of right-wing ideology. In fact, their breezy dismissal that women could just go get their services at clinics other than Planned Parenthood appears to be the Texas version of "let them eat cake."

California, not hostile to Planned Parenthood or reproductive health care, has cut its maternal death rate by almost two-thirds in the past decade. And Colorado did a pilot study of offering free long-acting birth control to poor women and teenagers. After four years, it showed "a 42 percent drop in abortions, a 40 percent drop in unintended pregnancies, and a savings range of $49 to $111 million in birth-related Medicaid costs"

Then again, there's, Indiana — home of former governor, now Vice President-elect Mike Pence — which implemented public health spending cuts causing Scott County's only Planned Parenthood clinic to close in 2013. That facility served as the county's only HIV testing center. With no testing available, an HIV outbreak ensued that reached almost 200 cases before it was controlled. (Oh, well, the people infected mostly were drug addicts and poor people: They don't vote.)

The truth is, more than half of Planned Parenthood health centers are in rural or medically underserved communities. And in 21 percent of counties with Planned Parenthood facilities, Planned Parenthood is the only "safety-net" family planning provider. That simply means a great percentage of Planned Parenthood patients are either uninsured or reliant on Medicaid. The notion that private groups and Community Health Centers are clamoring to serve that population and will step in the minute Planned Parenthood goes away is ideology-driven magical thinking. A study of CHCs showed that 69 percent reported referring their patients to family planning providers like Planned Parenthood.

Poor and rural patients need family planning services and affordable birth control; they need pregnancy tests and prenatal services; they need breast exams, cancer screenings and pap smears; they need testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections; and they need education. Patients love Planned Parenthood because they get all that in a professional setting where they are treated with dignity and respect.

What played out in Texas was a political vendetta over abortion rights; it has nothing to do with Medicaid reimbursements. But it certainly makes clear what will happen if the vendetta goes national.