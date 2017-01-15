Shaw: Election system broken

That 2.9 million is a significant margin. That's more than the combined popular vote victory margins of when John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon and Jimmy Carter were elected president. It's five times larger than the popular vote spread Al Gore achieved over George W. Bush in 2000. In Michigan, Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump by just 10,700 votes out of 4.8 million votes cast, but received none of the state's 16 electoral votes. That's the same number of electoral votes I received in Michigan, and I didn't even run for president.

Call me crazy, but every American voter should have the same equal voice in selecting a president. What's next? The Minnesota Twins outscore the Detroit Tigers, but the Tigers are declared the winner because they won the most innings?

Most of us believe the Founding Fathers came up with this system because they thought it was the most fair or gave more clout to the smaller states. Nope. It was about slavery. Several Northerners proposed a direct election, but Southerners were against it. That's because there were more eligible voters in the North. So Southerners successfully pushed for the Electoral College idea, where their slaves would count as three-fifths of a person, but still be ineligible to vote. And the results went just as the Southerners hoped. In eight of the first nine presidential elections, a Southern slave owner was elected.

Not to be overlooked was the election of 1876. It was during Reconstruction, when federal troops were stationed in the Southern states to ensure equal rights for African Americans. Democrat Samuel Tilden defeated Republican Rutherford Hayes by 250,000 votes and 184 to 165 in the Electoral College. However, 185 electoral votes were needed for victory. There were 20 disputed electoral votes, with 19 of them from Southern states.

In the end, Southern Democrats betrayed their own candidate and party and made a disgraceful deal with Hayes and the Republicans. The Democrats all supported Hayes after he agreed to end Reconstruction and remove the federal troops. That in turn led to the horrific Jim Crow system, legalized racism, segregation and lynchings.

The Electoral College has never reflected the basic American values of fairness and equality.