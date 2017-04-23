Zaleski: Some folks don't miss me at all

But, not everyone felt that way. While it's great for the ego to bask in the glow of praise for a job well done, it's also useful to hear from readers who were grimly rapturous to see me go. Here's a sample from the cadre I unkindly call the moonbeam crowd—the folks whose usually muted vitriol stirs up ugly when the moon cycles bright. There have been three full moons since I retired, most recently April 11, so the lunar effect was soaking susceptible psyches when I took a few calls.

A Moorhead reader was perversely delighted. "I am pleased you and your right-wing Republican propaganda are gone from my newspaper," she said. "I've just about had enough of your mean, conservative editorials and mean, conservative columnists."

I said: If you read the editorial pages over time, you'll find balance between right and left.

"I don't believe you just said that," she said. "That's just a lie! You and that paper are so right-wing—oh, it just makes me furious. Can't believe how you just take up the Republican line and won't even be fair to Democrats."

I disagree, I said. Some people on the right say the paper is too left.

"You must be joking," she said. "Too left? You must be joking. Anyway, with a right-wing tool like you not writing, it just has to get better."

First time I'd ever been called a "right-wing tool." How cool is that? Have a nice day, I said.

A Fargo reader, who called from morning coffee at a cafe with his retired buddies, said: "Best thing about you goin' down the road is the paper ain't runnin' a editorial ever' day. Best thing. Don't need them there editorials, to tell us ol' boys what to think, right boys?" (Hoots of approval from the boys.)

I said, that was a decision made by the new team handling the opinion pages.

"Good thing," he said. "We sure's do love the Annie column and that doctor Ozzie guy and sports, ya know, but ain't got no time for them opinions and such. Really like that horoscope thing, too, ya know. We sure's don't need no opinions from you highfalutin writers tellin' us what to think, right boys? (Hoots of approval from the boys.)

Good for you, I said. Nice to know you and the boys are doin' some deep thinkin'.

"Dang right," he said, and then graciously added: "We sure's hope you likin' retirement, right boys?" (Hoots of approval from the boys.)

Gotta love them there boys ...

