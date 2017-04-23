Bender: Where's my letter, Rep. Cramer?

Kevin, he's a stickler for truth, justice and the American Way. He can leap tall tales in a single bound. It's nice to see the congressman managed to fit some censorship in between the arduous task of defending Sean Spicer and Hitler. As I understand it, on Cramer's Scale of Evil, Hitler is No. 3 and Assad No. 2, with The Media being The Evilest at No. 1.

Don't get me wrong, Cramer is all about freedom of information — as long as it means freedom to peruse your personal internet search history. Technically, it may not have been free. He's received $71,750 from the communications industry.

Cramer, like most Republicans these days, is anti-regulation. But, while he wants to dispense with FCC privacy rules, he thinks they ought to keep a close eye on journalists saying anti-Republican stuff.

It's sad when the Russians are more supportive of President Trump than the liberal media. Clearly, the right thing to do is investigate the real Commies — journalists. Grab 'em right by the AP Stylebook. Roll over Edward R. Murrow and tell Tchaikovsky the news.

I'm feeling left out. Am I not liberal enough to get a letter? Where the heck is my Che Guevara T-shirt? Do I have to start driving a Prius?

There are reports even Fox News got a letter from Cramer. But who knows for sure? The only sources I trust are Facebook, Twitter and Strawberry Meidinger.

Fox getting a complaint about liberal bias is a little like putting a cop in the lineup, as witnesses try to identify the chainsaw killer. It's about, umm, the appearance of fairness, which of course, nobody really wants — which is why the cop is in uniform. Meanwhile, the chainsaw killers at Fox are far too busy these days fending off lawsuits and chasing female members of their "All Aryan, All the Time" staff to craft any meaningful reply to any letter other than, "Delivery of this $14 million check does not imply guilt or indicate wrongdoing on the part of any employee of Fox News."

You family-values conservatives in shock over this must have missed the memo on O'Reilly's last sexual harassment case involving dirty talk about a loofa sponge. Nice going, Sponge Bill No Pants. All I'll say is if O'Reilly and Roger Ailes ever get the hots for one another, everyone is going to forget about Barry Manilow. Where were we? I remember ... I was praising Kevin Cramer. I fully support his effort to rein in journalists and their pesky facts.

I would like to add, "I'm proud to be an American, where (at least) I know I'm free." America is so bigly great again.

Bender is publisher of North Dakota weekly newspapers in Wishek and Ashley.