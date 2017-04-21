The conspiracy, for the uninitiated, was that President Obama isn’t really a naturally-born U.S. citizen and thus was ineligible to be President. Feeding into the conspiracy was President Obama’s refusal to release his birth certificate until years into his presidency.

Up to that point Obama and his allies had fun mocking his critics who were driven to distraction by the birth certificate issue, to great political effect. It was a ridiculous episode for the right, and a major distraction for Republicans, and Obama knew it.

That’s why he withheld his birth certificate for so long.

I wonder if Trump isn’t doing the same thing with his taxes.

