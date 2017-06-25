Hauser: In over your head?

At our meeting, Bill looked at me and said, "Jon, I want more God in our newspaper. And I want it to be relevant and helpful to people. I think you are the guy that can do this. I have watched as you have connected as a pastor with such a broad audience and helped so many people. Would you write a column for us?" I was flabbergasted. My palms grew sweaty. My mouth went dry. I never thought a door like this would open for me.

My family tree is full of preachers and teachers and for years I begged God, "Please, I will do anything other than be a preacher or teacher. I do not...I cannot...speak in front of people. Don't torture me God." Yet, here I am, having spent the last 16 years of my life serving as a pastor who speaks weekly in front of people and speaking at business meetings as a leadership trainer.

But, writing? I studied engineering at North Dakota State University because I loved math and science and endured reading and writing.

Bill said, "If you are interested Jon, you can write occasionally, monthly or weekly. Your call." I asked him, "What if I commit to weekly and I miss a week?" He paused while thinking. A grin appeared on his face, "Well, we won't say anything if you miss a week. Your space will get filled with something. But, if no one who reads the paper notices that your column isn't there, that is probably not a good thing!"

Thank you Bill. Point well taken.

I told Bill I would talk to my wife and sleep on my decision before jumping in. The next day, I knew I needed to say yes and commit to writing each week, but my greatest fear was that I would fail. I would let Bill down. I would embarrass myself, my family and Prairie Heights.

Well, God has been faithful and I have received so many encouraging notes, emails and personal comments from you, the reader. I am humbled and grateful. On April 3, 2017, the Grand Forks Herald started publishing my column. That led to emails and several radio interviews in Grand Forks.

I share this story to demonstrate this life principle to you: your greatest potential lies on the other side of your greatest pain or your greatest fear. God works best when we are, obediently, in over our heads, stretching and trusting with risk-taking faith. God doesn't show up where He isn't needed.

God bless you. See you next Sunday!

Hauser is founding and senior pastor, Prairie Heights of Fargo Moorhead. Email jon@prairieheights.com.