McFeely: Almost by accident, Title IX reshaped U.S.

Those words were signed into law on June 23, 1972, by Richard Nixon, a Republican, to zero fanfare. There was no press conference and very little media coverage. Radio talk shows, those that existed, were not taking calls from listeners outraged over this bit of civil rights law.

Title IX turned 45 years old last week and it is still going strong. This is worthy of a nationwide party, even if some crusty old men affiliated with college athletics programs don't think so. There's not been a civil rights law passed in the last four and a half decades that's had a more far-reaching, positive effect on this nation than Title IX.

Ask the average Joe what Title IX is and he's likely to say, "It's that law that says women get to play sports." Well, sort of. Participation in girls and women's athletics exploded because of Title IX.

But the mushrooming of women's sports was truly an unintended consequence of Title IX. It was left to another Republican of some note, then-Secretary of Health, Education and Welfare Caspar Weinberger (a staunch conservative who later headed the Department of Defense under President Ronald Reagan), to decide whether sports were covered by Title IX. Weinberger decided, yes, both educational opportunities and sports were included.

The truth about Title IX is that it was pushed as a way to prevent girls and women from being discriminated against as students, teachers, professors and administrators. It was, in fact, one small amendment of the U.S. Education Amendment of 1972, slipped in as a defensive strategy because it was clear the Equal Rights Amendment was not going to be ratified by the states.

It was a different world in 1972. Women were discouraged from taking science courses, told instead to focus on more "appropriate" subjects like teaching or nursing. Law schools and medical schools often had quotas on how many women could be admitted. Female professors did not get raises equal to their male counterparts, even if their academic output was equal or better.

Sports were a sidebar, but turned out to be the most visible aspect of Title IX. Such is to be expected in our sports-crazed society, and that's not a bad thing. The larger picture is still there for all to see.

"The passage of Title IX 45 years ago changed the trajectory of American women, thus transforming our culture," Olympic gold medalist Donna de Varona told USA Today. "We found our way into space, onto the Supreme Court and into the high echelons of politics. In the sporting arena, we became visible affirmations of what is possible, offering up strong, confident role models for future generations."

All that from 37 words. Just think what else might be possible.