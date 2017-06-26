Lutz: Come see what we're doing in western North Dakota

The activity level is on the rise. The change is palpable. Not just structurally with all the infrastructure projects around the area but with the anticipation of the future. Recently, the city hosted the second public meeting regarding the new airport project and the Sloulin Field redevelopment. Both of these projects are crucially significant to our regional economy moving forward.

The new airport will not just be a nice convenience for personal travel. It will open up a wide variety of economic options that up until now have not even been imagined. The Sloulin Field site offers prime space in town that will be available to provide amenities, services, commerce to meet the growing demand. Thanks to the leadership at the city, county, and state level all working hard on our behalf, this is now a reality...coming to fruition within a few years. At the same time, it is a model for a growing community for the next several generations. The engagement of our youth and different leaders now is critical to help ensure the community continues to grow and thrive. You may not be involved directly with Williston, the Bakken, or western North Dakota but in a way, you can be a part of our community and learn more about our future:

• Travel to northwest North Dakota this summer. You are guaranteed a good time! Plan a trip around our many summer events — like the Rockin' Ribfest and Monster Truck Destruction Tour July 7th & 8th or Chokecherry Festival August 11th - just to name a few.

• Learn about all the great work being done around this community at our non-profit expo in August.

• See all the infrastructure improvements that the city and county have done and continue to do to accommodate the growth.

• Taste the various restaurants' menus and shop at the local stores — you'd be pleasantly surprised at what is available to you here in the Williston Area.

• Meet the people that not only live and work here, but who volunteer and give back to the community in so many ways. I bet you leave with a smile!

This is an exciting time to be living and working in Western North Dakota. Williston is a fantastic community and I am grateful to be involved. Come see for yourself.

Lutz is president of the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce.