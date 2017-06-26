DeVille: Trump's 'America First' puts Native America last

When Trump's budget was announced weeks ago, I was appalled. His so-called "America First" budget clearly puts America last, gutting the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of the Interior in favor of corporate special interests and CEOs. The administration has proposed cutting the EPA's budget by $2.5 billion and DOI's budget by $1.6 billion, which would eliminate key programs that North Dakotans need to ensure that we leave a strong and healthy legacy for our children. Living in the heart of the Bakken oilfields, I have seen firsthand the important work that the EPA does in North Dakota. Across the state we depend on programs funded by the EPA for healthy water and air quality. The EPA's Clean Water Rule protects small streams and other critical water bodies. In North Dakota, headwater, rain-fed and seasonal streams contribute to the drinking water supplies of 290,000 people.

Disregarding that our children and the generations that follow have access to clean drinking water, Trump and his administration have put the needs of corporate polluters first. Even before it was operational, DAPL spilled over 100 gallons of oil in North Dakota. While this incident did not threaten water supplies or natural wildlife, under Trump's budget if another leak occurred that threatens North Dakotan waterways or wildlife, the EPA will not have the proper resources to clean it up. A 31 percent cut to the EPA would decimate the agency's ability to respond to crises.

Trump's budget also threatens to sell off our public lands to the highest bidder. We treasure our public lands in North Dakota. Our parks, waters and lands are part of America's outdoor heritage, and we have a moral obligation to protect them.

Trump's budget cuts over $1 billion dollars from America's National Parks, putting American family's opportunities to experience places like Theodore Roosevelt National Park in jeopardy. Staff cuts and maintenance backlogs are already at dangerous levels, and further cuts will come at the expense of working families in communities that depend on outdoor recreation and tourism to fuel their economy. Our leaders in Washington need to recognize what so many before them have: when our parks thrive so do Americans.

It should be common sense that a "great" America would have great parks, great lands and waters, and clean, healthy drinking water for our children. But Trump's vision seems drastically different.

DeVille lives in Madaree, N.D., and is the president of Fort Berthold POWER.