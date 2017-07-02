LaDuke: What will bring Trump down?

Recently, the Attorney Generals of Maryland and the District of Columbia filed federal lawsuits against President Donald Trump, alleging he violated the Constitution by retaining ties to his sprawling global business empire and by accepting foreign payments while in office.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and District counterpart Karl Racine filed the lawsuits in US District court, focusing on allegations that Trump's real estate and business holdings violate a little-known emoluments clause of the Constitution. The provision bars the president and other government employees from accepting foreign gifts and payments without congressional approval.

Meanwhile, the Trump International Hotel in Washington is referred to as the new Swamp Hotel. "Everyone hangs out here," a former Trump campaign advisor recently said, "Being in the Trump hotel's lobby is a way to get people to know you."

According to foreign lobby disclosures, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ran up a $270,000 tab at the hotel between October and May. And that's just one example.

Trump's response to special interest groups has also recently led to some pretty absurd outcomes.

On his first day on the job, U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke issued an order overturning an Obama administration ban on the use of lead ammunition and fishing tackle on federal lands and waters. Thirty years of studies found that hunters who use lead bullets or shot, and their families, are at risk of lead poisoning in several ways: by ingesting lead shot pellets or lead bullet fragments or residues in game meat; ingesting lead residue from handling lead bullets; or inhaling airborne lead during ammunition reloading or at shooting ranges.

Then there's the problems for the rest of the world—through bioaccumulation and direct ingestion of spent lead shot and bullets; lost fishing sinkers; lead tackle and related fragments; or through consumption of wounded or dead prey containing lead shot, bullets or fragments.

This rollback really makes no sense to me.

And consider Paris. The rest of the world thought the Paris Climate agreement was a pretty good idea, so did most of the major oil companies. That's why it makes no sense that Trump plans to duck out. It's not even clear that he can just walk away.

Shell CEO Ben van Beurden told Ari Shapiro on National Public Radio that the U.S. should stay in the climate agreement. "We believe climate change is real," van Beurden said. "We believe that the world needs to go through an energy transition to prevent a very significant rise in global temperatures. And we need to be part of that solution in making it happen."

Exxon CEO Darren Woods wrote in a blog post the Paris accord creates "an effective framework for all countries to address rising emissions." Over 50 major US corporations, including Exxon/ Mobil and other oil companies plan to stick with the Paris Accords.

Simply stated, that's sort of a waste of political favors, President Trump. I have to believe you didn't get the memos.

And then there's just mean stuff. Trump's budget proposal last month would reduce SNAP or Food Stamp funding by $190 billion over the next decade. Minnesota has seen a 268 percent increase in the number of people on food stamps since 2007, the earliest days of the financial crisis. In Minnesota there are more than 453,000 people who rely on the Program. Most are children, senior citizens or people with disabilities. Many veterans returning from service also rely on food stamps.

In my opinion, there have basically been a lot of dumb ideas forwarded by the president. If the lawsuits don't stop him, I have a feeling those conflict of interest or obstruction of justice inquiries might.

LaDuke is executive director, Honor the Earth, and an Ojibwe writer and economist on Minnesota’s White Earth Reservation.