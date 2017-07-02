Hauser: I still believe in the American dream

Earlier, back in Lebanon, Abe's mom passed away. His dad, Father Abdo, remarried and had three children with his second wife. In 1912, Abe's dad was dying of a ruptured appendix in Lebanon. While on his deathbed, Father, had Abe promise him that he would take his second wife and their three small children ages 5, 6, and 8 back to North Dakota with him. Abe fulfilled the promise he made to his dad.

I recently stood on the land that my great-grandfather homesteaded and I was struck with an overwhelming sense of appreciation for the work ethic, sacrifice and commitment our forefathers offered their families, our country, and North Dakota in order to provide a greater opportunity to their descendants.

They were given gifts of land and freedom. And they received those gifts and made the most of the opportunity. As I looked at that land I couldn't imagine being placed on an open piece of farmland in beautiful and blustery North Dakota 120 years ago with the goal of building a house to live in, growing crops and raising animals in order to eat. The obstacles seem overwhelming: small children, frigid winters, barren land. I can't even imagine being faced with that situation today.

Survival is the word that comes to my mind. And in order to survive it took the entire family working together along with neighbors, friends and extended family helping each other. This happened while people believed in the American dream; through work ethic, education, faith and supporting your neighbors there was a better future than they could see in Lebanon.

I still believe in the American dream. I will always support it. As a pastor, I see thousands of people making positive, healing choices. I see people succeeding when given a second or third chance. I still believe hard work, the Golden Rule, and education open doors for people of all backgrounds. We are blessed to live in a land of opportunity. On this Fourth of July weekend, I will celebrate and be grateful for the blessing of being a citizen of the United States of America. My great-grandfather risked everything to come to America. And his dad, while on his deathbed, had one dying wish: to have his son bring more family members to America.

We can all have our opinions on politics, but we need to ask ourselves: What am I doing today to make America a better home tomorrow for my descendants and my neighbors? Who will I give a second or third chance to, knowing that I have been given multiple chances by God and my country? With a thankful heart, these are the questions I will focus on this weekend.

God bless you! See you next Sunday!

Hauser is founding and senior pastor, Prairie Heights of Fargo Moorhead. Email jon@prairieheights.com