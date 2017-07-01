Shaw: It's time to take stock of our place in the world

Unfortunately, all that's changed under President Donald Trump. We bully our allies and insult our friends. We have lost their confidence and trust as world leaders. There are so many incidents it's hard to know where to begin. The President's discriminatory travel ban alienated millions of people, he angered Mexicans by demanding they pay billions of dollars for our border wall, and demeaned Canada with threats of a trade war.

In addition, he has bashed our NATO allies, and given away classified information from friendly Israel to the evil Russians. After a terrorist act in London, Trump did not offer condolences and support to the London mayor. Instead, in a stunning act of insensitivity, he blasted the mayor.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she will no longer rely on the U.S. As one former diplomat said, "What grates on European leaders is the sense that he does not treat them as equals, let alone as allies." Meantime, Trump goes out of his way to be chummy to the ruthless leaders of Turkey, Egypt and the Philippines.

Trump's ultimate betrayal of virtually every nation was pulling out of the Paris climate agreement. Denmark Prime Minister Lars Rasmussen said it was a "sad day for the world."

Former Mexican President Vincente Fox said, "He's declaring war on the planet itself."

Not to be overlooked is the Russian cyber-attack on our election. President Obama was too quiet and too wimpy about this for too long, but at least he grasped the reality of it. Trump encouraged Russian espionage, but later said it's a hoax. The most stunning part of the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey was that in nine communications, Trump never asked Comey about what the Russians did to us, or how the investigation is going. With Russia, our commander-in-chief has turned his back on national security.

America is still a great nation, and we have lots to celebrate. However, it will no longer be seen as leading the free world as long as Donald Trump is president.