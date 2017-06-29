In habit formation for diet, exercise, flossing your teeth, etc., we talk about not breaking the chain. Keep building a new link each day. Don't break the chain and keep making it stronger. If you miss a link, it's going to be okay, just move onto building the next link, it's there and so is the next link.

It's important for you to understand, heroin addicts have two chains to account for, two chains to manage. A chain to build, and a chain to break. And unfortunately, these two chains are pulling with physical and emotional tension at opposite ends. This makes recovery both physically and emotionally unsurmountable without help. Without help, an addict stands a tough chance at recovering. Therefore, we as loved ones, and a community at large, must stand strong with them as they take on this huge endeavor.

The first chain is the one they are building in recovery. My brother Shane, in his recovery journal, called these chain links "each day honest." He not only wanted to stop taking drugs, but also to be an honest (young) man to his family, to himself and everyone around him. These links were built first in a recovery facility, and later on at home where he didn't have opportunities to make choices that his heroin-altered brain wasn't yet able to make wisely. This chain of recovery was pulling him forward, each link solidifying a path towards his future and its unlimited potential.

The second chain is the one addicts have to somehow break. This chain is the "dope flu," "dope sick," "brain sick" chain. You see, if an addict builds on their first chain of sobriety, they are "rewarded" with a chain of sickness that can literally kill them in withdrawal. This chain pulls them back into the cycle of depression, substance abuse and addiction. My purpose of this letter is to help loved ones understand and assist and. just. deal. with the process of breaking this chain of sickness.

In late January 2016, I picked up my brother Shane in Bismarck from a drug rehab facility after his 28-day stay. The drive back to our parents' house in Fargo (where he would be living) was filled with deep conversation and joy. He felt good about how far he had come in his recovery, and he was nervously excited about looking for a job in the near future. He created a playlist of his favorite non-triggering songs on my Spotify, which I still play every day.

He also talked about his failed attempts at sobriety that happened before rehab. The one that stands out to me is when both of my grandfathers died on the same weekend. My family flew down to Las Vegas to be with our whole extended family. Shane went home early. He confessed during our drive home from his rehab stay, that he had to find an earlier flight because he was having sickness from withdrawals and was worried about dying from it. He couldn't break the dope-sick chain on his own, but was afraid to tell anyone about it.

Shane's treatment plan required that he go to an NA meeting immediately upon reaching home. No problem, I dropped him off at the meeting right on time as we got into Fargo.

Towards the expected end of the meeting time, he sent me a message from someone else's phone (my parents had disconnected his previous number to help him break drug ties) telling me some guys from the meeting were going to give him a ride home. I was expecting something like this and was already waiting for him, I had stayed in the parking lot the entire time. I called the number back and told him he needed to come with me. After a bit of back and forth, my brother found his way to my car in the pick-up line, and we were on our way home.

Shane had broken a link in the brain-sick chain, and it was a good one to break. After a few minutes in the car as I drove him home, he expressed relief and confessed that the guys that had offered to drive him home were looking to buy Suboxone strips from him. And that he probably would have used the money to buy heroin. I knew he didn't have a healthy decision-making brain yet to do the right thing. After 28 days of building one chain, it wasn't enough for him to make a healthy decision on his own to break another. I had to make a firm and gentle intervention, and then he was in the clear for the night.

On the night before we discovered Shane had overdosed, he had gotten his things ready for work the next day, took a shower, and went to bed. Nothing seemed amiss by any discernable standards. Nor did anyone is our family have any reason to suspect current drug use. He had either had a weak moment, or had a very good system of hiding his drug use from loved ones who were always on the lookout.

Family, friends, communities. Addiction touches us all. Addiction knows no neighborhood, financial or racial boundaries. We can save lives by being gentle but diligent instigators and advocates of recovery for those afflicted by addiction to alcohol and drugs. Give your loved ones someone to feel connected to. Be strong enough at all times to ask your loved one if they need help or a way out. They might need and want your help, but don't know how or when to ask for it. They need you to help them break the chain and start building a new one.

Grondahl lives in Fargo.