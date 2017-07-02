The Downtown Community Partnership is a membership organization of businesses and residents committed to making downtown Fargo the coolest place on the earth. An important part of that mission is ensuring that downtown Fargo remains a safe, inviting place for all. We do that through a wide variety of events and activities, designed for diverse ages, backgrounds and interests.

Our downtown ambassadors of the BID (the "blue shirts" from the Business Improvement District) work tirelessly to do their part to keep downtown safe and clean.

In addition, the DCP seeks to further these efforts with the creation of our new safety committee. With representation from every block on Broadway from Main to Sixth Avenue North, along with Fargo Police, the FM Homeless Coalition, North Dakota State University student body and downtown residents, this committee will work to keep downtown Fargo on track as it continues to grow and evolve. As will all of our committees, this committee is not just a feel good exercise, or political posturing, but an outcome driven group dedicated to improvements to the downtown experience.

everything from signage, to lighting, social interactions and sidewalk maintenance and design can affect the quality of place. The safety committee will bring all opportunities for improvement to the solution table. The transformation of downtown from just a generation ago has been nothing less than spectacular and we must ensure that the momentum rolls forward. Through the power of working together, we will strive to keep downtown Fargo the coolest place on earth and a continued source of pride for the region.

Flakoll is the chairman of the Downtown Community Partnership.