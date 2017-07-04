Strange, because the State Health Department's Environmental Health Division ---which will become the new Department of Environmental Quality ---has been a dangerous, embarrassing failure the past several years.

There are thousands of tons of radioactive waste from oil wells that can't be accounted for across northwestern North Dakota and millions of gallons of oil, brine and toxic chemicals that has been injected into waste disposal wells. Your overburdened health department can't tell you what happened to much of it and now the situation will only get worse.

Example: Our Health Department is now soliciting applications for radioactive dump sites in North Dakota. State law used to (and may in fact still) require all radioactive waste above five picocuries to be moved to approved waste sites out-of-state. New rules approved by the existing health department significantly raise the radioactive level of waste that can now be dumped in your backyard.

Two years ago a waste site in McKenzie County bought its own radioactive measuring devices and turned away hundreds of truckloads of oil field waste from their municipal dump because it violated safe radioactive levels. When asked what happened to the radioactive waste, a health department official replied, ..."don't know. We're not required to track it."

Much of it appears to have been dumped in an unlicensed site near Alexander, close to a housing development. Kids play near it and property values are now, at best, questionable. When the property owners beat the state in a court case for not publicizing an open meeting to establish the Alexander site, a new hearing was held. Opponents filled the room, experts in handling waste were brought in, but were allowed just 20 minutes to speak. Health department officials sat confidently in the back, already knowing the outcome. A new, but legally questionable, permit would be issued. Oil gets what oil wants, but another legal challenge may be on the horizon.

Tons of radioactive waste that originated from the western North Dakota oil fields can't be accounted for. There have been millions of gallons of spilled oil, brine and other toxic chemicals, and what did state lawmakers do? They conveniently increased the size of spills that have to be reported.

The bill was backed by two state senators who work for the energy industry literally and figuratively. They had lots of support from other Republican lawmakers who can always be counted on to cut oil company taxes and regulations, and of course the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

In the past decade, fines have only rarely been levied for even the most egregious environmental violations, and few of those have ever been collected.

The enforcement division of the health department will now become the Department of Environmental Quality; same sub-par player, different name. They oversaw a new state record last year when we had an amazing 1,100 spills in North Dakota. Those are only the reported spills.

Major proposed cuts in the federal Environmental Protection Agency make future enforcement even more questionable. Half the money used today to enforce environmental laws in North Dakota is provided by by the federal government. President Trump has proposed significant cuts in that funding.

Without the newly changed law that doesn't require reporting a spill below ten barrels, we were were on the way to a new record. Already this year (through June 28), we've had an amazing 541 spills. By reducing the size of the spills that have to be reported, the agency that's supposed to protect the environment will put out a press release at year's end claiming spills are down.

The man who wants to head the new North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality says day-to-day activities are unlikely to change. Heartwarming for people who sell Caddy's and Mercedes in Oklahoma City and Dallas but an environmental time bomb for anyone living near a radioactive dump site in western North Dakota.

Dorgan is chairman of the North Dakota Energy Industry Waste Coalition.