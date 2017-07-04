A police report from that night said the three men got into a fight with Patterson in the HoDo bar. Patterson was sent out the front door, the three men out the side door. Patterson went across the street. He told officers he came back across the street to get his wife.

"The other males started yelling at him near the side door," Patterson told police, according to the report. "He said he yelled back. He said they confronted him near the side door. They hit him, he 'got lucky with two of them,' hitting them each on the chin."

Patterson was initially charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple assault. The charges were then amended to include manslaughter, taking into account James Grant's death.

That is what we know thus far in this disastrous tale of Patterson and Grant—which took one life, might ruin another and will surely devastate several others. We also know, based on the information we have to this point, public sentiment has decided Patterson was wearing the black hat and Grant was wearing the white hat. Comments on social media, calls to radio shows, discussions with people around town—an admittedly very informal method of polling—point to Patterson as the lone villain in this tragedy.

This is understandable because Patterson threw the punch. Ultimately, he is responsible for his actions. He had the option to choose between fight or flight and he chose the former. Fair enough. He is also easy to characterize as the lone antagonist because of his bodybuilder physique, tough-guy appearance and tattoos. He must be a meathead, right? And maybe he is.

But what if there's more to the story? What if a second side to the story at least explains why Patterson eventually threw the punches? Will context matter?

That's what will be most fascinating about the Fargo Police Department investigation into this incident. We'll find out what circumstances, in detail, led to Patterson throwing the punches and Grant's head hitting the sidewalk.

We've already been provided clues. Patterson told police the three men he punched "came at him" in the bar. He said Grant "hit him in the throat." He said, as referenced earlier, the three guys started yelling at him when he came across the street to get his wife.

There is a distinct possibility a whole lot more happened leading up to the fatal few seconds that has been reported.

Here's a question, asked only to open the philosophical door and with no suggestion this is what actually happened: What if the three men "started it" in the HoDo by running off at the mouth and what if they wouldn't stop, even after being urged to do so by Patterson?

Another question: What role did alcohol play—how much was consumed by all parties and for how long—and should that factor into the discussion?

One more: Did the three guys have any responsibility to walk away, or was that onus singly on Patterson?

The police investigation will sort out things and the court system will decide what fate awaits Patterson, and that's as it should be. To repeat: He's responsible for his actions. To also repeat: This is a horrific tragedy for James Grant's family, which includes a young son. But there's a pretty good chance that what looks black and white right now is actually going to melt into some shade of gray, at least as it pertains to the run-up to the punch thrown by Patterson.