Letter: Climate change denier is wrong

Allow me to first address his blatant falsehood— "Were you aware that the previous four interglacial periods experienced more rapid temperature rise than we have had nowadays, or that the global temperatures then were significantly higher than they are now?" The first part of this statement is an outright lie: the current rate of global temperature rise is 0.7 kelvins per century. The next largest temperature change of the past million years occurred when the global temperature rose by between 4 and 7 kelvins over the course of about 5000 years, which amounts to between 0.08 and 0.14 kelvins per century, or less than 1/5 of the current rate. Our planet is heating up extremely rapidly — much more rapidly than it has ever heated up in the past.

The second part of the statement, while true, is deceptive: it presents an image of our planet as being safe for the foreseeable future. In fact, there are two problems with this view. Firstly, the very fact that temperatures are rising abnormally fast means we will eventually exceed the highest temperatures ever recorded in prehistoric ice core sampling, if something is not done. Secondly, the rate of increase is itself dangerous on its own, irrespective of current absolute temperature, and contributes to extreme weather phenomena such as droughts and tropical storms, which can cost billions — if not trillions, over time — of dollars in material damage, as well as result in millions of deaths, and regional destabilization in areas such as Syria, where crops have been failing due to climate change, and contributing to civil unrest.

Finally, we have his absurd insinuation— "Follow the money: who benefits? Researchers whose grants depend on climate change to study? So-called green energy companies profiting on tax subsidies? Politicians receiving donations from those researchers and companies?" Mr. Runsvold, do you seriously think that Big Oil cannot outspend all of those groups combined? Really? Don't make us laugh. Science does not follow money. Science follows truth. The scientists who have uncovered the truth of human caused climate change are speaking truth to power.

Stop talking about things you know nothing about.

