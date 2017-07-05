Rob Port would seem to be one of the former, and his Sunday column of July 2nd decrying the use of offense language by those opposed to the current Republican health care effort, is a prime example of the type of hypocrisy practiced by both Republicans and Democrats, that masquerades as political commentary in these times.

In short, his piece embodies the very concept he rails against. He starts the column with the phrase "attempted political assassination" of a "group of Republicans," thus setting the stage for continuing the right-wing's continual assertion that it is always under attack of some sort from the political left. A short time after, he describes himself as doing a "double take" when seeing a demonstrator at Sen. John Hoeven's office holding a sign saying "they want to kill you for money." Midway in the column he uses the word "screeched" when discussing a speech by Sen. Elizabeth Warren on the Senate floor. Then, at the column's very end he makes a pathetic attempt at so-called balance by moaning about the verbal garbage from all sides found on TV, tweets, Facebook and "even the floor of the Senate itself."

All of this, of course, is disingenuous garbage for the sole purpose of advancing his right-wing agenda, rather than having an honest discussion about the verbal ugliness and downright verbal meanness relative to almost all dialogue of any topic that has even a remote political connection; a meanness that entered the national dialogue many years ago when Newt Gingrich and the Republicans captured the House of Representatives.

Concerning the three points mentioned above, consider this: 1) as to the man who carried out the attack in Washington D.C., a substantial case could be made about his unbalanced mental state; after all, this is what the right-wing always does when a white male makes any attack of a similar nature (i.e. Dylan Roof killing black Americans in a black church, the killing of doctors who perform abortions, etc.); they are lone wolves who have emotional and mental issues, not nasty purveyors of political ideology. (This assumes, of course, that conservatives even deign to discuss such issues at all when they happen; i.e., where was the National Rifle Association's outcry when permitted handgun carrier Philando Castile was shot and killed?) 2) As to the demonstrator's sign, how can Port be taken aback by it, given all the verbal ugliness found most everywhere as of late, as he himself acknowledges at the end of his column—in particular since last year's campaign for president; his fake tears are beyond believable. 3) And his usage of the word "screeched" to define Sen. Warren displays a high degree of misogyny; we all know that witchy old women screech, whereas distinguished old men (who comprise most of the Senate's membership) do not.

If Port wanted to construct an honest case about language usage relative to health care, he would revisit the verbal ugliness spewed out by right-wing men and women during the Affordable Care Act debate. He could start with Sarah Palin's false assertions about "death panels" and that "Such a system [of death] is downright evil" (there's the death connection); or Michele Bachmann's words that "it literally kills women, kills children, kills senior citizens." (There is that murder connection Port is so aghast at.) There is, of course, a rather lengthy list of such wordage from the right-wing kooks of that time. Other quotes of this nature include New Hampshire State Rep. Bill O'Brien: "And what is Obamacare? It is a law as destructive to personal and individual liberty as the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850" (nasty piece of work, that was); and this from Maine Gov. Paul LePage arguing that the mandate for the buying of insurance turns the IRS into "the new Gestapo" (we're all aware of the reputation of that killing machine); and this from Idaho State Sen. Sheryl Nuxoll comparing the coming death knoll of insurance companies to "the Jews boarding the trains to concentration camps . . ."; (there is the people-dying topic again—Holocaust style); and this from U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn: "I have a message for you: You're going to die sooner..." (and there is Death, once again). So much hate advocating for all this murderous death, moans the columnist; but Port's ending sentence is the most hypocritical of all his hypocritical verbiage contained within this particular piece of writing: "It's not going to get any better because nobody really wants it to."

It is quite evident from his choice of specific words and how he phrases them to construct his sentences together in a way that pushes his own partisan agenda rather than an honest work decrying the ugliness of both sides, that this point-of-view also applies to Port own words.

Hempeck lives in Hendrum, Minn.