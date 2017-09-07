Miller: September is Suicide Awareness Month

We all need to speak up about suicide. We need to ask others if they are thinking of ending their life by suicide. Once we open that door, they will know that we are a safe person they can talk to. Then we can help get them connected to help and hope. We don't need to solve all of their concerns, but we do need to listen and to connect them with someone who can help with these thoughts.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) is answered locally by FirstLink. In fact, FirstLink is the only call center in North Dakota and Clay County, Minnesota, that handles calls in this network. FirstLink is there 24 hours a day, whether you are having suicidal thoughts, or if you are worried about someone else.

Currently, in North Dakota, suicide is the No. 1 cause of death for 35-44 year-olds, second leading cause of death for 15-34 year-olds, and third leading cause of death of our North Dakota youth ages 10 to 14. This breaks my heart. We are also seeing a significant increase in other age groups.

Together we can stop the stigma, and give others help and hope. In September, think about the difference we can make. Together we can save lives.

Throughout the year, FirstLink provides various trainings on suicide intervention, prevention and mental health awareness. If you would like to feel more comfortable asking about suicide learning more about mental health concerns to go to myfirstlink.org or dial 2-1-1/

FirstLink is a local 501c3 nonprofit organization. All funding stays in our local communities, nothing goes to a national organization. Your support helps keep the lifeline open and answered by local staff 24 hours a day.

Miller is executive director of FirstLink.