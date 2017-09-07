Wehler: The devil didn't make them do it

Why anyone would take such malicious advantage of another human being is foremost on my mind, and I doubt if I am alone in asking this "Why?" question.

This type of homicidal behavior could be considered of very low frequency in the United States. Such perpetrators are, by and large, either psychopathic or severely mentally ill or manifesting a combination of such traits and symptoms.

In a court of law, a motion may be made for a mental competency evaluation if there is significant evidence of homicidal behavior that was prompted by mental illness. This can be a lengthy process and several expert examiners may need to testify in order for a ruling to be issued from the bench. On the other hand, the defendants may simply be blatant psychopaths with no more human empathy than a predatory shark.

I recently heard, in a church sermon, the suggestion that "the devil" may be the culprit. This was spoken in a mainstream Sunday church service, the church having shown some liberal social (and possibly theological) leanings in the recent past. The pastor's diabolical reference—as an embodiment of evil—may have been meant literal or metaphorical. I took it to be the former per the wording used and style of expression. It was stated in the context of a powerful and meaningful sermon message appealing to compassion.

Personally, I believe that evil behaviors are sometimes shown by human beings. But I cannot view them as necessarily Satan-caused. Rather, I consider the devil in scripture as a literary characterization to give expression to behaviors that, in a self-centered way, take advantage of others even to the extreme of tortuous death. The devil will not be on trial in the LaFontaine-Greywind case. What will receive judicial review are the persons who emitted the behaviors of extreme violence.

Were I to be a doctoral-level competency examiner, I could see myself being laughed out of court were I to testify that a defendant was actually put up to what they did by a satanic being. Furthermore, there would likely be grounds for me to answer to the state licensing board. Whatever our religious convictions may be, keep in mind that pastors are allowed to speak freely in sermons—more so than psychologists or psychiatrists who need to stay within the bounds of professional practice when taking a scientific approach to addressing human behavior.

Wehler is a retired master’s degree clinical psychologist who worked at the Minnesota State Hospital for 35 years.