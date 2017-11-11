Shaw: It's good to be an FOD

And speaking of looking up, so are the salaries for (FOD) friends of Doug, with a Great Plains/Microsoft pedigree.

Our new Chief People Officer in ND Human Resources will be making $140,000 a year. For those keeping score-that's more than our secretary of state, and just shy of a ND federal associate judge. Sadly, it's probably a reduction in pay for a software company exec. And offers no stock options...yet.

Our governor announced "A major theme of this administration is reinventing government and that begins with a focus on people." I wasn't there, but I hope Barbra Streisand was playing in the background: "People. People who need people -are the happiest people in the world." A major theme in 1789 when the powdered wig forefathers' US Constitution actually invented government also inserted that magic word in the preamble's first sentence: We the people.... Although the title (Chief People Officer) seems new, it's very typical, according to the North Dakota Chief Operating Officer, who coincidently is a former Great Plains/Microsoft employee and FOD. It's popular among IT companies and progressive states such as Tennessee, according to the governor's office.

Tennessee government's website had examples of popular human resources jargon while seeking solutions for innovative, strategic, vision and values with their people. It shared unique and inventive principles such as "Greet other employees, keep confidences-do not gossip. Say thank you, and end conversation on a positive note." Wow! In other words, leading successful tech giants and government human resources across this nation are following cutting edge principles heretofore found only in thousands of kindergarten classrooms. We're getting somewhere. If it's good enough for kindergartners, it may just work for legislators. The new chief people officer's chief people's duty in the human resources division will include amplifying what the governor's office calls the "Team North Dakota" culture. Hooray! A culture, whether cultivation of the soil, innovations in research and arts, or a growth of bacteria in a petri dish, is always a good thing. Without culture in its many forms we wouldn't have science, music or yogurt. I envision the new people officer introducing innovations for government employee camaraderie in Bismarck. I suggest Jeans Day at the Legislature. Our governor tried to initiate it early on and got national press coverage. The holidays are coming and there's no better people bonding than Carols in the Capitol Concourse! featuring Republicans dressed as elves singing to Gov. Burgum "We Wish you a Merry Lawsuit."

A people quiz with prizes: Name the Lt. Governor. People would love Secret Santa in the House and Senate led by Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, and Rep. Al Carlson, R-Fargo, exchanging Christmas sweaters. People power! I know this could work because some of my best friends are people.

