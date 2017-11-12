Hauser: Who is Jesus to you?

In Matthew, chapter 16, we read that Jesus and his 12 disciples traveled to Caesarea Philippi. This was an ancient Roman city at the foot of Mt. Hermon. It was about as far north as Jesus and the disciples went. It was very beautiful, overlooking a fertile valley and during Jesus day was sparsely populated. It was a perfect retreat setting for Jesus and his disciples.

Spiritually, it was a burial site for worshippers of ancient pagan gods, home to at least 14 temples. There was a belief that some of the pagan gods were born in the caves nearby. This area was also near the cave that was the largest source of water for the Jordan River, which was a very significant river to the Jews and was the river Jesus was baptized in. Caesarea Philippi was "one of those places" for Jesus and his disciples.

Jesus, a man of modest income with no permanent home, was facing major scrutiny by the Jewish leaders who were already plotting and planning on destroying him because he was a danger to their religious system. With that as a background, he asks his disciples a question (Matthew 16:13): "Who do people say the Son of Man is?"

And then Jesus makes the discussion very personal. He goes from head information to heart formation, from opinions to ownership. At the end of the day, we all have to own our faith. A journey with Christ is not about our parents, our ex, our current, our pastor, our high school buddies, our president or the media. Faith is personal, and even when we ignore Jesus we are still making a decision.

My uncle taught me as a small boy that the most important question I will ever answer is the question Jesus then asked his disciples in Matthew 16:15: "But what about you?" Jesus asked. "Who do you say I am?"

Who is Jesus to you? Is he a historic figure? Is he lumped in with the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus? Is he your savior? Is he your lord? Is he your friend? Who is Jesus to you? You and I will take our answer with us into eternity.

God bless you. See you next Sunday!

Hauser is founding and senior pastor, Prairie Heights of Fargo Moorhead. Email jon@prairieheights.com