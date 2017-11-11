Hoeven: November is lung cancer awareness month

Although smoking is the main risk factor for lung cancer, secondhand smoke, exposure to radon gas, or occupational exposure to certain toxic substances or radiation may also increase your risk.

Lung cancer symptoms, including a persistent cough, constant chest pain, hoarseness lasting a long time or shortness of breath, don't usually occur until the disease has progressed. If you are or were a long-time smoker, talk to a health care professional about the pros and cons of low-dose spiral CT screening, which can detect lung cancer at earlier stages, when successful treatment is more likely.

Quitting smoking is not easy due to the highly addictive nicotine found in cigarettes. A health care professional can connect you to resources to help you quit. Visit www.preventcancer.org/lungcancer to learn more.

Hoeven is the spouse of Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and is a member of the Prevent Cancer Foundation’s Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program.