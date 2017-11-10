Bender: 'I'm puzzled'

When you're a Trump kid, it's complicated enough. You end up with things like Krugerrands, Faberge eggs, caviar, covfefe and truffles in your Gucci bag — a serious bummer when you're 3.

On the bright side, at least she isn't saddled with some weird name ending in "-vana" or "-vanka." Unless her full name is Chlovanka, which sounds like a trendy social disease. Or the perfect place for a nuclear accident. Or a country bordering Nambia.

Inexplicably, her father used Halloween as an opportunity to disparage liberal kids who aren't working hard enough. "I'm going to take half of Chloe's candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home" he tweeted. "It's never to [sic] early to teach her about socialism."

Uhh, I'm not an economist, but isn't socialism like when you knock on doors and ask for a handout? Some people call it Halloween, others call it tax reform.

Speaking of which, I'm puzzled by the almost patriotic fervor among paycheck-to-paycheck Republicans in the Heartland who support the desperate need to eliminate the estate tax.

It affects just 5,000 millionaires and billionaires a year. I guess this is a minority outreach program. Well, you gotta start somewhere.

I'm puzzled, too, by the contradiction that some economic philosophers in Washington want a new tax "reform" plan that would offer an increased child tax credit, while simultaneously cutting safety net funding that feeds and insures children. How did they decide which one is welfare and which one is not?

The sales pitch on this tax plan is that it's about job creation. But isn't unemployment already at a 17-year low, at 4.1 percent? The only people not working are liberal children who are too lazy to even ask for a mini-Snickers bar at the neighbor's house.

If we create any more jobs, everyone will have to start working two jobs. Hold it. I think that's already a thing. Anyway, as a liberal slacker, I don't want another job. My plan if things get tough? Go Fund Me.

Ultimately, I just don't think I'm ready for America to be too great too soon. Maybe we ought to just ease into it — you know, do a little economic foreplay. I'll leave it to you to continue the analogy.

Every tax cut from Kennedy to Reagan to Bush II has added to the deficit, but this time they say it's going to trickle down. Absolutely. No doubt. Pinky promise.

Even though Wall Street is roaring, I guess we need even more stimulus.

Personally, I'm worried. What's this much stimulus going to do to Mike Pence? He may start calling his wife "Baby" instead of "Mother." The good news is he probably won't have to arrange conjugal visits through Bob Mueller.

Equally puzzling to me about this rush to tax "reform" are the Tea Party congressmen who were against deficits under Obama. Most have apparently signed on for $1.5 trillion added to the national debt. We could rename it the T.P. Party, because that's what you need when you're so full of ... of ... tax reform, I guess.

My guess is the tax cut for the rich will just add to the debt. In a few years, Republicans will start wringing their hands and blaming the working poor on food stamps, who just aren't Halloweening hard enough.

Bender is publisher of North Dakota weekly newspapers in Wishek and Ashley.