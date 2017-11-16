Waxing nostalgic about poetry lessons of yesteryear

Now a woman from Mandan, N.D., who does not want her name mentioned, writes that she and her adult son were visiting about poetry recently.

"I commented how, as a student in a rural school, we learned poetry, and then when I became a teacher in a rural school, we were supposed to encourage reading poetry and memorize parts of them.

"Actually, the state Department of Public Instruction put out a book called 'Handbook of Literature' for the elementary schools of North Dakota. The cover includes the seal of North Dakota, the date it was issued - December 1957 - and the department superintendent's name, M.F. Peterson

"The little book includes choral readings, Psalms 23 and 100 from the Bible, nursery rhymes, Lincoln's Gettysburg address, the poem "The Little Brother' by North Dakota poet James W. Foley and of course, 'A Letter Home' by Foley, one of his best known poems.

"My son went online and found your column about Foley's 'A Letter Home' had been published in 2013. I was interested in the many replies you then had, including the fact that poetry used to be taught in elementary schools and how the writers to your column enjoyed poetry and could recite some of what they memorized to this day.

"I married a farmer who also had poems in his rural school in the 1930s," this woman writes. "Once he could recite a great deal of 'The Village Blacksmith' by Henry Longfellow. As a young man, my husband became a very talented welder, so his neighbors often came to have him weld something. So Longfellow's verses about a forge, bellows and such meant a lot to him.

"My husband passed away three years ago. Now I wish I would have gone over that poem with him to see how much he could remember. I do remember he often would recite some of it at times, such as 'When the children were on their way home from school, they would stop to watch the flaming forge.'

"Another verse he often recited was this one: 'He goes on Sunday to the church, and sits among the boys; he hears the parson pray and preach, he hears his daughter's voice singing in the village choir, and it makes his heart rejoice.'

"I really like Longfellow's poem, too," she concludes, because "I, too, like my husband, thought he was talking about North Dakota."

