The Dakotas Region of the American Red Cross serves North Dakota, South Dakota and 10 counties in western Minnesota. Since late August, the Dakotas Region has:

• Deployed 123 volunteers and staff to support disaster operations.

• Responded to 44 regional incidents, providing assistance to 199 people.

• Trained 203 volunteers to become disaster relief workers.

• Welcomed 410 new volunteers into our Red Cross family.

• Installed 1,050 free smoke alarms through the Home Fire Campaign.

• Taught 257 students about preparedness through The Pillowcase Project.

The Red Cross would like to thank the dozens of volunteers from the Dakotas Region who helped people in Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands — as well as the Red Cross volunteers at home who put in extra hours to ensure their neighbors were taken care of.

Help people affected by disasters by making a donation to support Red Cross Disaster Relief. These gifts enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Make a donation by visiting www.redcross.org or calling (800) 733-2767.

Hjelmstad is chief communications officer and marketing director for the American Red Cross - Dakotas Region