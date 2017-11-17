Fargo Feminist: Look what culture makes us do

Betty Friedan, activist and author of "The Feminine Mystique," described it as "the problem that has no name" in 1963. More than 50 years later, we are still struggling with the identity of women crafting and contorting gender roles through our action or inaction.

The problem is a result of what Friedan says is our cultural restriction of women's basic needs to fulfill their potential. Our society's dismissal is a jarring reprisal. It can even be set to a pop song like Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do."

The ancient, unnamed problem dwells deep within my always-sucked-in stomach. A maddening itch to harmonize with what the world says (and doesn't say) creates a neurotic and self-eviscerating habit.

Unlike the "Feminine Mystique" or T. Swift, I do not want to blame the frequently condemned media or the impossible magazine standard. I do not curse the patriarchal psychologists or even the hard-to-tolerate alt. right.

My guilt-based Christian upbringing forces me to look inward rather than outward. I confess to you, dear reader, that I have liberally worn such labels as "party girl," "funny girl," "would-be-cute-if-she-lost-weight girl" and "most-likely-to-be-friends-with-your-boyfriend girl." I have giggled at that one guy's objectifying comment. I tolerated hate speech, quivering at the thought of debating rather than deflecting. I have stayed quiet when other women have spoken their truth and shared their story of oppression. (They are "strong," or some would say "angry" women. They don't need my little voice of support, right?)

As Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie elegantly says, "We teach girls to shrink themselves to make themselves smaller." Look at my life if you need evidence. Like others, all I wanted was to fit into the "right" dress size, the correct ambition and be "likeable."

Yes, I have pasted myself with labels so hideous that if a white, 60-year-old male whispered them he could possibly experience backlash. (Well, perhaps this would only occur on Twitter.)

Thankfully, I'm just a Lutheran, so forgiveness of my personal sins flows slightly too freely. Now I paint posters with "Feminist" and instead of fun-loving and free-spirited, I'm categorized as frigid, stubborn and opinionated. (Who knew my labels would change with such short notice?)

And although, like Swift, "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative," I cannot.

Applied by both men, women and non-binary individuals, all of these labels dictate how I must live my life. It illustrates how you should relate to me.

Ask those who either reluctantly or recklessly don the "victim" label of such horrors as rape, discrimination or harassment. Suddenly they are categorized as damsel, liar or harlot.

If you haven't experienced it, please refrain from deciding that these realities don't exist. For some, they do. And they take no pride in scratching this label into their skin.

Can we just agree that no one was ever "asking for it"?

Inadvertently these labels influence how I will connect with friends, family and my future partner.

Sam Reid's "How Can We Build More Awesome Guys?" shared during last summer's TEDxFargo event details how these labels affect each gender. The "provider" or "strong man" label increases anxiety and suicide rates among men. Men are expected to be aggressive and take up space. Women should apply for each square-inch they inhabit.

I would like to say I used to be this and then became that, but it's more likely I was and continue to be both. A simple, sweet and deeply self-satisfying narrative is tempting to employ but hardly is it ever true. (It is my personal theory that we are more like venn diagrams than we care to admit.)

Before we enter into an ongoing conversation about gender roles as Reid advises, we need to switch on the King of Pop's "Man in the Mirror," considering the unnamed problem and our part in it.

Try to refrain from knee-jerk reactions of hatred or condescension. (If you can't or won't follow my suggestion, take Reid's and let's just stop sexual harassment.)

Accord is possible after we understand how the biased labels we apply to all human beings create discord. Talk about how unfair we have been to each other. Realize how unfair you have been to yourself.

Let's leave that "selfish kind of love" and decide what we are, and what we are not.

*Creativity does not live in a vacuum. Interested in where I grabbed these musical references? Check out seven feminist anthems on aprilknutson.areavoices.com.