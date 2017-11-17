Letter: Why go to college?

Burgum's view seems to be that "employers want qualified applicants" and that "knowledge transfer" can happen just as well from a computer screen as in a college classroom. In other words, college is about preparation for a job and it can be done effectively without spending money on classrooms. Bresciani, on the other hand, says, "There is really no substitute for a teacher and a classroom, meeting face to face, immersed in discussion."

Burgum's view is very shortsighted and inadequate, but it is probably the way educational practice will proceed unless we act to change it. Association of American Colleges and Universities President Carol Geary Schneider says that defining college so narrowly "is dangerous to both our democracy and our economic future." We need a large number of citizens who have a liberal arts education that gives them a broad knowledge of the world. They need to be able to think creatively and critically, work cooperatively, have a sense of ethical responsibility, and display a passion to find solutions to the grave problems that threaten our world.

For example, in 1992 over 1700 of the world's top scientists issued a dire warning that global warming, resource depletion, degradation of the environment and continued population growth will ultimately lead to widespread human misery. So far we have largely ignored the warning and our current leaders deny that the problem even exists.

There is a second major problem that few people are aware of: sometime in the next 40 years you will likely lose your job to a robot. A study by MIT economists found that robots replaced 670,000 industrial workers between 1990 and 2007. Amazon robots are now filling orders that used to be done by sales clerks.

Even higher level jobs are in danger. One study predicts that robots will eventually replace 80 percent of what doctors do now. An Uber truck recently delivered 2,000 cases of beer from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs — with no driver at the wheel. A Hong Kong financial corporation actually has a voting robot on its board of directors because of its superior ability to predict market trends. At first corporations will love this because their profits will increase, but eventually they, too, will suffer because jobless people are not good consumers.

At this point it will be obvious that just educating people for a job is not enough. We will need a lot of creative thinkers to work on solutions to these two problems. If they are not solved, we risk losing our democracy to demagogues or revolution and our planet will lose much of its diversity and productivity.

Haglund lives in Moorhead.