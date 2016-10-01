Apparently fed up with the often unlawful and sometimes violent antics of Dakota Access Pipeline protesters, rancher David Meyer sold thousands of acres of the historic Cannonball Ranch south of Mandan, N.D., to the pipeline company.

"It's a beautiful ranch, but I just wanted out," he told the folks at KXNews.

Only now the transaction has come under scrutiny from the Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem's office, because in North Dakota you can't just sell land to a for-profit corporation in a willing seller/willing buyer transaction.

They have to justify how they're going to use the land.

What, did you think this was a free country or something?

Stenehjem's office is just following procedure set out in law. They routinely review transactions of this sort to ensure they comply with the state's archaic and offensive corporate farming restrictions.

In other words, Stenehjem and his people are just doing their jobs.

The person who blew the whistle on the sale is former Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Sarah Vogel, who has been spending her dotage engaged in left wing legal activism against the energy industry. She told some friends in the media that the transaction violates the state's corporate farming prohibitions.

She called the deal "sketchy."

A willing seller/willing buyer transaction is now "sketchy" because of law enshrining blatantly parochial economic protectionism in our state constitution.

That's downright insulting.

Maybe the Meyer sale violates the ban. Maybe it doesn't. Either way, this incident illustrates exactly why those prohibitions have to go.

Nor is the corporate farming ban the only prohibition on land sales which needs to be axed.

The law also gives the governor veto authority over land sales to nonprofit corporations.

In North Dakota — which is the only state in the union where this is so — property owners cannot sell their land to a nonprofit group without it being approved by the governor after a recommendation from the state's Natural Areas Acquisition Advisory Committee.

During the 2014 debate over an ill-advised ballot measure which would have embedded a massive slush fund for conservationists in our state constitution (thank goodness it was rejected), the proponents of the measure argued this provision in the law makes it too difficult for conservation groups to purchase land.

I'm not always a fan of the goals these conservation groups pursue, but they have a point.

If a private landowner wants to sell his or her property to a conservation group or some other non-profit, why in the world should the State of North Dakota get a veto?

In North Dakota we talk a lot about property rights, and that's a good thing. Property rights are foundational to any society which aspires to liberty and prosperity.

But how in the world are laws giving government the ability to block willing seller/willing buyer land transactions in keeping with any rational definition of property rights?

They're not. The people who support these laws do not support property rights.