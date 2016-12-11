Lavine: Consuming the emotions of Standing Rock

I visualize the suffering and healing at Standing Rock, and more recently, the celebration. I imagine snow covering the space where I walked, rested and learned, where men and women circle in ceremony. I wonder if the air still smells like fire when snow is falling.

Before traveling to Standing Rock in early November, I was afraid of the harm I might suffer — or inflict by my lack of knowledge of Native American culture. What I experienced was the opposite of violence or exclusivity. I saw absolute unity and welcoming.

But I wasn't ignorant to the turmoil. I heard about the violence and its aftermath. While I was shaking hands with police officers during a forgiveness walk, another group was tear-gassed when they crossed onto land that had been deemed off-limits.

But that wasn't my story. I didn't see direct action. I saw hundreds of people helping, praying and feeding each other — so much kindness among strangers; and at camp, we were relatives.

People go to Standing Rock with mixed intentions. I heard a man tell another not to come to camp and expect it to provide everything. I went for many reasons.

I was born 150 miles north in Minot, N.D. I felt the camps drawing me near in every Facebook picture, every news story. I went to see first-hand what I read and heard so much about. And while this doesn't represent all who stand at Standing Rock, this is one woman's experience.

Oceti Sakowin

We arrived late on a Friday. We were greeted by a young man smoking a cigarette. "No firearms, no alcohol, no drugs, and don't be douchey," he said.

The air was filled with bonfire smoke. Flames flickered and bounced off of tepees and tents. Camp was alive. In the daylight, kids scampered and men and women of all ethnicities walked the grounds. Construction was underway on a couple of small buildings.

An elder made announcements into a microphone. She was loving and no-nonsense, oozing regality. She directed those with post-traumatic stress disorder to the medical teepee. She talked of their emotional and spiritual wounds, and asked them to accept help and prayer.

"Men, respect yourselves. Women, respect yourselves," she said. "If you're using drugs or alcohol, this is a sacred space, remove yourself from these grounds."

Later, I removed my metal jewelry and donned a shawl around my waist to form a skirt, as was suggested. The space was ceremonial and open to all but the drone that buzzed overhead. White and brown hands reached high, ushering it away.

Men and women rode in on horseback. Sacred riders. A group arrived after running cross-country from the southwest. One runner limped and cried before sharing in the circle a message of hope through pain.

It was unusually warm for a North Dakota November, but the Oceti Sakowin camp was overflowing with preparation for winter. Donations of jackets, scarves, and mittens for adults and kids flooded the clothing tent, where I helped sort items.

Another sorter wore long johns, a skirt and bare feet. She asked if someone could carry a heavy box. A passerby stopped in his tracks, set down his camera equipment and got to lifting. Near the clothing tent, a woman recited a poem she wrote; another sang an impromptu song. A plane scanned the sky overhead.

Muskrat prints

The confrontation I saw was minimal. On the forgiveness walk to the Morton County Sheriff's Department in Mandan, N.D., a scowling older man drove past yelling "Build it, Build it!" A couple in a truck shouted "Go home."

Cars also drove past honking in support. To them, those marching waved peace signs and fists, calling out "mni wiconi," which in Lakota means "water is life."

People held hands, forming a circle around the sheriff's department building.They were there to help themselves heal, organizers said, for what they viewed as excessive police brutality in the use of rubber bullets and pepper spray during a police sweep at camp on Oct. 27. A woman in Native American regalia talked of forgiveness at the building's entrance. A young girl with purple streaks in her hair made her way around the space, hugging officers and Standing Rock supporters.

On the way back to camp, a man said he had $5 in his wallet, and he offered it to the bus when it stopped at a convenience store. No one took it.

At camp, I watched men surround a drum, pounding with all their might. They sang together with an impenetrable power.

"It's the heartbeat of the nation," my friend said. I cried.

In one of the food tents, I met a man who called himself Muskrat. He had a red beard and sun-tanned cheeks, and his eyes were wildly alive. I asked about his name, and he described an altercation with police by the river. He said that in the mud, his footprints looked like muskrat prints.

I met a young couple from Missouri who said they quit their jobs to come to camp. At the volunteer check-in, a woman said she'd come for a couple of days, and that was three weeks ago. Near the announcement space, a man lifted a large steel pot to brew coffee over an open fire. By the river, a young man stood behind an elder for support on the dock. She held a copper canister for a water ceremony.

"We need our men like we need the water," she said.

A circle

It's a different world at Standing Rock. It was impossible to access the internet. While I'd heard about "Facebook Hill" — a higher spot on the edge of camp where people could get a signal — I didn't seek it out.

A young girl, maybe 4, hugged a man's neck tightly as he sat on the ground near a fire. She shifted her weight from one leg to the other, but she never broke the embrace, which lasted and lasted. He rubbed her back and let her hold him as long as she wanted.

Clocks and time are of no consequence. The day is broken up by the color of the sky and physical needs — to eat, to drink water, to rest.

At dusk my last night at Standing Rock, I walked the grounds of Oceti Sakowin searching for a drum circle and found a talking circle.

In it, a young Native American man said that being at camp and learning from elders and others is taking the medicine. He said when we return home, we need to share the medicine.

Weeks later, in Duluth, I spoke to a woman who had been to Standing Rock since my visit. She said a birthing center had been erected, and she talked about the first child born at camp. I asked the child's name, and in hearing it, I was transported back there.

Back to the beat of the drum, the heartbeat of the nation.

Her name is Mni Wiconi.