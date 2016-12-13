Schwerdt: Navigating fast food restaurants

• First go in prepared. Many fast food restaurants are national chains; a great advantage of large chain restaurants is that their nutrition information is available on their website or app. This will allow you to compare the nutrition facts of items and select the item that works best for you. Some websites will even allow you to customize your meal. For example, start with a regular cheeseburger, then add mayo or subtract cheese, and you will be able to see the nutrition content of that product change.

If you decide what you will order before you get to the restaurant, this may help you avoid temptation of advertised items. It may also help relieve some of the anxiety that may come with trying to decide what to order while waiting in line. For some people, the pressure to decide what to order, can lead to hasty and poor decisions.

• Eliminate the need to get the most bang for your buck. Do not order a larger size or larger quantity just because it may be a better economic deal. Oftentimes, the small size is an adequate portion for most adults. Also, do not be tempted by the meal deals. Ordering a la carte may help you make healthier choices. For example, instead of fries look for alternative nonfried options such as a baked potato, fruit slices or a side salad.

• Avoid words such as crispy or crunchy. These words normally indicate the item has been fried. Instead of crispy chicken strips, select a grilled option if it is available. For an example, I compared a popular fast food restaurant's "crispy chicken" sandwich to their grilled chicken sandwich. The crispy chicken contained 570 calories and 23 grams fat, while the grilled chicken contained 380 calories and 6 grams of fat.

Another way to cut calories is to avoid high-calorie sauces. Avoid mayonnaise and instead go for barbecue sauce, mustard or salsa. These same rules apply to salads, which are not always the healthiest option.

A salad loaded with fried chicken, cheese and creamy dressing may be higher in calories than a burger. When ordering a salad, avoid fried meats and fried croutons; opt for vinaigrette instead of a creamy dressing.

• Lastly, don't ignore your beverage and dessert choices. I know a soda and a shake are the classic pairings to a burger, but I suggest having water and ice cream instead. Avoid soda and choose a beverage without calories such as water or unsweetened ice tea. A large soda can add upward of 300 extra calories. Shakes are often one of the highest calorie-containing items on a fast food menu. An example is a popular fast food restaurant's chocolate shake, which contains 530 calories and 15 grams fat compared to an ice cream cone which contains only 200 calories and 5 grams of fat.

Brenda Schwerdt, RDN, LD, CNSC, is a clinical dietitian at St. Luke’s hospital in Duluth, Minn. Contact her at dietitian@slhduluth.com.