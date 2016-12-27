Mike Jacobs: Politics lie beyond line of sight

That's what brought us Donald Trump.

That's what brought us Doug Burgum.

A year ago you probably couldn't have found anyone interested in politics, insider or not, who cared to place a bet on either Burgum or Trump.

Or on a Republican majority in the Minnesota Legislature, for that matter.

Today, it's all Trump on the national scene and all Burgum in North Dakota. For its part, Minnesota politics seems to have collapsed into dysfunction.

Trump's victory can only be understood as the result of a carefully targeted campaign, targeted in specific states and to specific interest groups. The second strategy brought him enough support to capture enough states to give him an Electoral College victory.

So he is president-elect.

A different candidate, Bernie Sanders perhaps, might have produced a different result. The Sanders campaign appealed to the same voters who produced the cyclical turn away from established political norms.

By this time last year, North Dakota was entering the 24th year of Republican control of the governorship, and the last 16 of those years arguably amounted to the same governorship, since the incumbent, Jack Dalrymple, had succeeded to office after 10 years as lieutenant governor.

But Democrats, through inattention and incompetence, had alienated voters and didn't provide any incentive for the cycle to turn their way.

Hence Doug Burgum's emergence. Burgum is a Republican, of course, but not a government insider.

In fact, Burgum campaigned for change, even explicitly attacking the cronyism that left established Republicans, represented by Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, vulnerable to the political cycle.

Sure enough, Burgum defeated Stenehjem in the party's primary election.

In Minnesota, simmering frustration about the impasse in state government sent voters seeking some way to make progress. Republicans were able to capitalize on that, and in 2017, they'll form the majority in both houses of the state Legislature for the first time in four decades.

That's longer than Republicans have held sway in Bismarck. As recently as the 1990s, Democrats held at least one house of the Legislature west of the Red River.

At the dawn of the New Year, therefore, the political scene is radically different than could possibly have been predicted only a year ago.

Now what?

Here I'm going to borrow some jargon from North Dakota's emerging unmanned aerial systems industry.

Politics in 2017 lie "beyond line of sight."

In Washington, the only thing that's certain is that nothing is certain. The president-elect, it seems, intends to govern as he campaigned, by shooting off his mouth—or his tweets—evaluating the responses and backing down, or not, as needed.

In Minnesota, Gov. Mark Dayton, a Democrat, is left sputtering as Republicans impose their will on matters as diverse as rising health insurance premiums and the art in the governor's office.

That's likely the major theme of the upcoming legislative session. Republicans will pass legislation; Dayton will choose whether or not it will become law, because he has veto power, and Republicans have too few votes to override.

As he left office, Gov. Dalrymple presented a budget for North Dakota state government, but the document can't be considered a guide for spending in the two years ahead. Every gubernatorial budget is advisory; the Legislature guards its budgetary prerogative jealously.

This is more dramatically the case than ever in recent experience. Burgum is a businessperson with no government experience but with firm ideas about how budgets should be built—from the bottom up and not from the top down.

Will Burgum try to assert his new ideas during the upcoming session? Will legislators accept his input? Will there be some kind of interim, following the old ways of building the budget for this session and waiting for 2019 to apply the new governor's ideas?

My bet is that Burgum will be impatient.

This might not sit well with legislators, especially legislative leaders and committee chairs, most of them members of the old insiders' club. On the other hand, nearly half of the legislators elected last month are new to the chambers; they may have numbers enough to determine how the process plays out.

Like I said, it's beyond line of sight.

Meanwhile...

It appears there won't be an election in North Dakota in 2017. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp said she's likely to stay in the U.S. Senate rather than joining the Trump Cabinet. Had she left her seat, creating a vacancy in the Senate, a fight might have erupted in the Republican fish tank.

Alas, it appears we are to be denied that spectacle.