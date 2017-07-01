Port: Agree with me or people will die

Yet this week, during a protest outside of Sen. John Hoeven's offices in Fargo targeting him over health care, there was at least one demonstrator holding a sign reading "they want to kill you for money."

I did a double take when I saw the photo in the resulting news report of the protest. I didn't think it could be real.

That had to be someone satirizing the liberals, right? Some joker presenting a caricature of what conservatives think of liberals. There's no way someone would hold a sign like that in public, thinking it's a legitimate political point to make.

Apparently it was authentic.

I shouldn't have been surprised. After all, that sort of ugliness isn't isolated to random protesters.

"These cuts are blood money," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, darling of the progressive left and a contributor of $10,000 to Sen. Heidi Heitkamp's re-election campaign, screeched on the Senate floor last week during debate over health care reform.

"People will die," she added.

Just so we're clear, if you disagree with Senator Warren and her fellow progressives on this point, you're a murderer.

Democratic talking points these days are full of pablum about bipartisanship and working together. But how exactly do you find compromise with someone who thinks you're out to kill people with public policy?

And then there's the added risk of inciting political violence against the opposition. If left wing messaging holds Republicans out as monsters willing to kill people, it's not hard to imagine some feeling justified in violence against Republicans.

This line of messaging is irresponsible. It's dishonest. It's also ludicrous. A gross simplification of a complex policy question.

Yet it's all too common. This ugly message isn't just brandished on sidewalks during protests.

It's also shouted by talking heads on our television screens. It's tweeted and Facebooked and even invoked on the floor of the Senate itself.

Agree with me, or people will die.

That's where we're at as a country right now, ladies and gentleman.

I'd say that we should aspire to something better, but let's face it. This nonsense works. I'm sure Senator Warren's bomb-throwing has been lucrative when it comes to raising funds for her campaign and various political committees.

It makes her a star. It rallies the troops. The same goes for Republicans who deploy similar tactics.

It's not going to get better because nobody really wants it to.