But without a doubt, my favorite part of the book is the 1,000-plus biographies of the Honor Flight travelers throughout the years – living history with every turn of the page.

I loved every minute of editing the book because it helped me relive the memories of meeting and working with the fantastic men and women, from veterans to volunteers. It made me so proud to be from this region, where so many have stepped up to make these trips possible, a list that includes a dedicated board of directors, committee members and volunteers as well as sponsors who supported our mission to write this book, including American Crystal Sugar, Bell Bank, Offutt Family Foundation, D-S Beverages, Dakota Refrigeration, Alex Stern Family Foundation and Sanford Health.

I’m particularly pleased that this reprint comes at a time when some of us struggle for ideas on what to give our loved ones for Christmas. Personally, I think this is a great keepsake. (Of course, I’m going to say that, right?)

If you’d like a book shipped to you, you can visit WDAY.com. Just click on the “WDAY Deals” tab and you’ll be taken through the process of buying the book. When the books are printed around Nov. 25, you’ll be among the first to get a copy shipped to you. The $35 online price includes shipping and handling.

If you’d like to buy a copy at a later date, they’ll be available around that same time in the lobbies of some Forum Communications properties, including WDAY-TV (301 Eighth St. S., Fargo), The Forum (101 Fifth St. N., Fargo), WDAZ-TV (2220 S. Washington St., Grand Forks), The Jamestown Sun (121 Third St. NW, Jamestown) and The Dickinson Press (1815 First St. W., Dickinson). The price is $30 – cash, check or credit.

I’m also thrilled to announce that some community partners and businesses have generously stepped up to sell the books at their businesses. They include the Bismarck Senior Center (315 N. 20th St., Bismarck), Fargo Air Museum (1609 19th Ave. N., Fargo) and Zandbroz Variety (420 Broadway, Fargo). Why not buy a book and cross a few more items off your Christmas list?

If You Go

What: Writer Wonderland

Where: Zandbroz Variety, 420 Broadway, Fargo, N.D.

When: Thurs., Dec. 7 ; 5 - 8 p.m.

Info: The event includes a roundup of regional authors. Wine and beer will be available. Tracy Briggs will be signing her book, “In Their Honor: WDAY Honor Flight 2007 to 2017.”