Commentary: #NoDAPL activist on trial claims there should be no consequences for protecting water
If you needed more evidence for the idea that some factions of the environmental movement are convinced that tactics like violence and vandalism are justified by their cause, consider this press release from the Lakota People’s Law Project.
It’s announcing the impending delivery of what they allege are more than 50,000 petition signatures asking a North Dakota prosecutor to drop all criminal charges against so-called “water protectors” arrested during the violent #NoDAPL protests.
These people say some really crazy stuff, and unfortunately not a lot of it gets reported by the news media. Yet it deserves attention.