Forum editorial: That's why fund was established

Legislative leaders hinted last week that North Dakota's Legacy Fund might be tapped to make up for declining revenues. Well, guess what? That is precisely the reason why the Legacy Fund, now at some $3.8 billion and growing, was proposed by the Legislature and approved by voters. Unprecedented revenues from the state's now-in-slowdown-mode oil boom poured into the fund, as expected. And as expected, the fund can—and should—be used to minimize threats to essential state-funded functions.

The fund's provisions allow the 2017 Legislature to use earnings, estimated by the Legislative Council to be about $120 million for the 2017-19 budget biennium. No one is contemplating touching the principal, which would require a nearly impossible two-thirds vote in the Legislature. But earnings will be available because the state treasurer must transfer earnings to the state's general fund after June 30, 2017. There are no guidelines on how lawmakers can spend the money, but is is generally recognized—certainly by the voters who approved the fund in 2010—that earnings would be available if the state experiences a revenue shortfall that was serious enough to affect essential programs. That's what's happened, and the fund's earnings can make a difference, as was envisioned when the fund was proposed.

There is some question whether earnings should be considered part of the principal, and therefore be off limits without a two-thirds legislative vote. There should be no question. The fund was sold to voters with the proviso that the principal would be protected, but earnings would be available through routine general fund procedures. The Legislature needs the earnings safety net in order to address the revenue shortfall and budget priorities.

Many lawmakers would rather not tap the Legacy Fund's earnings. That conservative instinct usually is a good thing for the state. But the state is in unusual circumstances. It makes no sense to have a Legacy Fund if it's not used the way it's supposed to be used—the way North Dakotans expect it to be used.

