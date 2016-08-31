Forum editorial: Response to audit falls short

The response from Gov. Jack Dalrymple and the North Dakota Department of Human Services to a scathing audit of the department's child care licensing failures misses the mark by a country mile. It's little more than an attempt to muddle the message by shooting the messenger. To his credit, state Auditor Robert Peterson is standing by the work of his staff. He has suggested, rightly, that DHS is downplaying the audit's devastating findings because of public outrage.

The public should be outraged. The audit revealed that DHS did not properly monitor child care providers and notify parents "after confirmed knowledge of activities that jeopardize the health and safety of children." The report cited chapter and verse of several instances of providers putting kids at risk, some of them having made disturbing headlines in the last few months.

If the best the governor can do is defend DHS, parents of kids in licensed child care settings should be worried. If the allegedly responsible people at DHS are more concerned with explaining away their failure than ensuring that children are in safe child care environments, then parents are right to wonder if the state's licensing procedures and obviously lax monitoring put their kids at risk.

The governor said the audit was "not fair" because it stressed one side of the picture. Really? And what side was that? Safe and secure care for kids under the charge of licensed child care providers? Indeed, that is the only side that should be of concern. If the audit focused on that element in the DHS licensing stumbles, that is very good news. After all, parents assume that DHS licensing and monitoring mean something. The audit exposes that sometimes the procedures work, but sometimes they don't. When they don't, children are in danger. The audit properly blows the whistle.

What's "not fair" to DHS misses the point. The real and serious unfairness is the phony assurance from DHS that licensed day care providers meet and maintain the standards a license demands. The audit is a public service. The response from the governor and DHS is not.

