Forum editorial: In US, work is identity

What question is among the first when you meet someone? It reliably is this: "So what do you do?"

We are a nation that values work. We are people who classify ourselves by our work. We proudly tout a work ethic that, when motivated, is the envy of the world. We tend to attribute all sorts of traits—good or bad—to the kind of work one does. We have little patience with people who don't work.

It's not always a healthy thing, because most Americans seem unable to separate what they do from who they are. Dedication to the job can become an obsession that pushes out everything else. Refusal to be untethered from the workplace, even for a vacation, can be a recipe for deteriorating health, loss of friends, neglect of family and disconnection from community. In such a self-made work vice, losing one's job is, for some, like losing one's mind, like losing one's identity. If all you have in life is the job, lose it and you have nothing.

It sounds extreme, but in the developed Western world, the American work ethic is extreme.

Labor Day celebrates work and workers of all kinds—from the executive suite to the fast-food burger-flipper, from the young entrepreneur to the aging auto worker, from the emergency room nurse to the orchard apple picker, from the builder to the farmer—and on and on. It is vital, however, to put work in the context of a larger, fuller life. It is imperative to know when to stop working and, if you'll forgive the reference, "smell the roses."

The nation has set aside a day to celebrate labor, and the men and women who strive every day to ensure economic security for their families, and in the process help strengthen the nation. That's a good thing. But it is, after all, a holiday from work—an opportunity to embrace work as a means to an end, not the end itself.

