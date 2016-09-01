Forum editorial: All in all, skeeters not awful

It's never safe to assume that the summer plague of mosquitoes in the Red River Valley is "not so bad." But relatively speaking—for the Fargo-Moorhead metro at least—mosquito counts in traps have been down until the last couple of weeks. The recent death of a Fargo man from mosquito-borne West Nile virus has focused attention on the late-summer jump in mosquito populations. The danger is real. But overall, the work of Cass County Vector Control has made a difference over time in the number of insects.

Controls take several forms. Professional vector teams begin their work in spring with ground spraying of wet areas where mosquitoes incubate. That effort continues throughout the season, and is effective. Aerial spraying takes off when conditions warrant, and works to knock mosquitoes out of the sky by the billions. The local county programs, which have been ramped up over the last decades, can't eliminate every mosquito, but do significantly reduce populations.

In addition, the threat of West Nile and other diseases transmitted by mosquitoes has focused public attention on the problem. These days, homeowners and other private property owners are more likely to eliminate standing water from their yards and lots. Mosquitoes don't need much water to breed by the thousands, so denying them even a bucketful helps reduce numbers.

The ubiquitous mosquito has been reviled as the official bird of the Northern Plains. It's a pest that will not go away, no matter the intensity of controls. Some years will be worse than others. It was not long ago that mosquitoes were so thick in the metro that a trip to the backyard garden in the daytime was like a trek into the Amazon. But comprehensive scientific control programs have worked as well as they can work against a very tough foe. All in all, mosquitoes have not been all that bad this summer. Not the best, but not awful.

