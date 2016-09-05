Forum editorial: Gress, Vettel win roses

PRAIRIE ROSES: To Roger Gress and Joel Vettel, the two Fargo Park District advocates who are working together for a smooth administrative transition. Gress, the longtime executive director, will retire soon, but not before he and Vettel, the new exec, work together during the transition of administrative duties. Both men have roots in the park district, each having served as park commissioner before assuming management responsibilities. Gress has a stellar record of smart growth during his tenure as director, and Vettel has been one of the most visionary park commissioners in recent years. Together, and with the work from other Park Board members and parks staff, they have created one of the best park systems in the nation. Vettel has outlined his plans for the district in the context of building on the extraordinary work Gress has accomplished in his 20 years of leadership. It's not always easy for a retiring administrator to make way for a new one. Indeed, it can be rocky. But Gress and Vettel have a strong and respectful working relationship that can only be good for the park district's future.

PRAIRIE ROSES: To Leland Throlson of Sheyenne, N.D., the angler who survived a night on gigantic Devils Lake after his fishing boat sank. It's an amazing story, not only because the big lake can be a very treacherous place, but also because Throlson is 73 years old—an age when long exposure to water and night temperatures can be deadly. Rescuers said that while the air temperature dipped into the 50s, the late-summer water temperature was warm, so Throlson had that going for him. Still, clinging to a floating gasoline can that escaped from the boat is no easy task. That he did it and lived to tell the tale is the stuff of courage and determination. He eventually drifted to shore and was taken to a Devils Lake, N.D., hospital where he was declared fit and released.

