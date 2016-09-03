Forum editorial: Refugees welcome in Fargo

Once again, Fargo and Moorhead are demonstrating that the majority of residents here have put out the welcome mat for properly vetted refugee families. Once again, North Dakota is extending its hands to families from troubled places—fathers, mothers and children who want to start anew in a safe and friendly place. That noble effort began 60 years ago with refugees displaced by World War II, and continues to this day.

A small chorus of shrill anti-immigrant voices cannot deny the positive reality. Most people here understand that the newcomers not only add to the cultural fabric of the community, but also go to work and succeed. Despite numbing repetitions of lies, legal immigrants are not criminals (the rate of crime among refugees is less than in the general population); they do not take jobs from native-born Americans (with an unemployment rate below 3 percent, employers in retailing and industry are happy to hire on the new residents right away); what meager initial assistance they receive runs out quickly and they go to work to earn a living, like everyone else. There is no credible evidence that refugees are an unreasonable burden on public budgets.

In that context, the first Syrian Kurdish family arrived in Fargo last month as part of the nation's modest Syrian refugee program that eventually will allow 10,000 Syrians into the U.S. The family of nine has Kurdish relatives from Iraq in Moorhead, so the resettlement was a good fit within the requirements of the program. F-M has had a strong Kurdish community since the 1990s, so the transition for the new family—including clearing language hurdles—will be smoother.

Let's be clear: The newcomers are legal immigrants, having gone through all the background checks and other intensive vetting required by the Syrian refugee program. They have done everything right on their perilous journey from Syria, which featured fleeing their war-ravaged city, three years in a refugee camp and securing United Nations refugee status.

There will always be nativists and fear-mongers who assign every one of society's ills to immigrants. That dark thread in the nation's fabric has always been there. But in Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo, the welcome embodied in the words at the Statue of Liberty reflects the best in the American spirit. Our new Kurdish neighbors from Syria are an uplifting living symbol of that spirit at work.

Editorials represent the opinion of Forum management and the newspaper's Editorial Board.