Forum editorial: Do better for parking at Hector

The Fargo Airport Authority's reluctance to proceed aggressively with a covered multilevel parking garage at Hector International Airport is heavy on caution and light on vision. The authority needs to be less timid and more creative.

The authority has looked into the cost of a ramp, and concluded it's too expensive. Not enough sources of funding to make it cash flow, the authority said. A suitable ramp would cost about $25 million. Yet, the airport is moving ahead with a covered ground-level walkway at a cost of $13 million, or about half of the estimated cost of a parking garage. In recent years, the authority has spent a few million for more surface parking. The parking lots are so vast that it's now possible for a traveler to park so far away from the terminal building that extra time has to be built into the schedule to change into hiking boots and a backpack for water and food during the long trek from car to gate.

That is, of course, unless it's the dead of a Red River Valley winter. Then—covered walkway notwithstanding—the chances are quite good of returning to Hector to find your frozen vehicle packed in with snow because, as good as snow removal might be, snow between cars is not removed. It piles up, hardens and blocks car doors. On most mid-winter days, count on frigid winds and blowing snow at the unprotected parking lots.

And in summer? Nothing like a prairie thunderstorm to liven up a foot race across the flooded parking lot to find your car. And who knows? Maybe hail has done a dance on that shiny new SUV. Welcome home. Welcome to Fargo.

A walkway will help, but not much. Most northern regional airports have enclosed parking garages. It costs a little more to park in them. If Hector had a garage, travelers would have a choice of indoor or outdoor. Travelers who pick indoor know they will pay more, and they will, as they do in other places.

Additionally, airports with indoor parking lease entire bays to car rental companies. Customers rent a car in the terminal and walk directly into the covered ramp to pick it up.

If Hector intends to manage growth well and take its place as one of the most user-friendly regional airports in the nation (it's well on its way to attaining that level), the authority and management need to do better with parking. A covered walkway is OK, but it does not address the long-term need. Authority members say they want a garage, but at this point they are not willing to do what it takes to build one.

