Forum editorial: Too many homeless in F-M

The latest survey of homeless people in the Fargo-Moorhead metro has some good news, but not much. Numbers were down slightly, according to St. Paul-based Wilder Research, a firm that specializes in assessing homelessness in cities across the nation. The Wilder findings for F-M fit with local analyses of homeless numbers, and confirm that homelessness is a chronic problem in a progressive community that likes to stress its economic strength, livability and managed growth.

Homelessness, however, is an unintended consequence of a strong urban economy because affordable housing becomes less affordable to low-income people and the working poor when the rental market, for example, is hot. Combine a closed rental market with long-term failure to direct sufficient resources to shelters to accommodate homeless people, and the outcome is guaranteed: more homeless families as the metro's population grows.

There are a few builders and investors who support low-income, subsidized housing, but not many. Homeless numbers in the community prove there are not enough. Developers who want to build affordable rentals require incentives and local government involvement: subsidized rents, property and other tax breaks, and tamping down resistance from neighbors. So most developers avoid entanglements that come with such projects, and put their money into a strong apartment building economy that allows them to charge rents determined by the marketplace.

While the Wilder survey from last October found a 35 percent decline from three years ago, the need for homeless shelters has not declined. Last month, Churches United for the Homeless turned away 44 homeless families for lack of shelter space. It's the highest number this year, and it suggests demand for shelter will grow as the weather cools.

A gathering on homelessness on Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Baymont Inn in Fargo will ask participants to "Think Outside the Box," which means a focus not only on inadequate shelter capacity, but also on the shortage of affordable housing. Affordable housing: It's the vital factor in minimizing homelessness in F-M. This community, proud of its progress, should be able to do better.

Editorials represent the opinion of Forum management and the newspaper's Editorial Board.